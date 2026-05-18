On the Red Carpet for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Launch

On the Red Carpet for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue LaunchThursday’s event at the Hard Rock Hotel New York was one for the books.Share on FacebookShare on XAdd us as a preferred sourceOn the Red Carpet for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue LaunchWatch SI Swimsuit models walk the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York before dancing the night away at a VIP party.Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsPublished 3 minutes ago | Modified 3 minutes agoShare on FacebookShare on XHome/Video