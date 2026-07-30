Say Goodbye to July With These Sultry Summertime SI Swimsuit Snapshots From Fort Myers

This week marks the end of July, beginning that slow and steady march toward the end of summer. With only two months left to go in the sweltering, sultry season, we couldn’t help but reminisce about all our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots that totally capture that late July vibe. And of course, one photo feature stood out in particular: our 2026 trip to Fort Myers, Fla.!

Touching down in the Sunshine State for the latest annual issue, SI Swimsuit was joined by a mix of brand legends and rookies, all ready to flaunt their fabulousness under the Florida sun. Photographed by Katherine Goguen, Christen Goff, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Katie Austin and Olandria shone in each and every seaside snapshot.

Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann were photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Trekking across Captiva Island, Sanibel Island, Pine Island Sound and Cayo Costa State Park, the seven featured models brought serious summertime vibes to their Fort Myers photos. Whether they were lounging on the warm sands of the South Seas Resort or embracing adventure with Sundance Sailing Tour, the resulting photos showcased the same cool, carefree energy that comes with a true South Florida summer.

Per the SI Swimsuit style team, the overall aesthetic for the models’ wardrobes was “delicate and feminine,” seeking to merge “bohemian beauty with coastal chic classics” for an effortlessly ethereal final look. Think subtle touches like muted colors, sweet ruffles and lace-lined pieces. The models’ hair was then styled to match the tousled vibe, with Kérastase serving as the official haircare partner of 2026.

So, as we bid a fond farewell to the final days of July, we invite you to embrace the late summertime mood with a few of our favorite standout snapshots from each of the aforementioned model’s Fort Myers, Fla., features! Scroll on to relive the sun-drenched magic.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Goff’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at the Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at the Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Thumann’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Montce. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Montce. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Moura’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa State Park, Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa State Park, Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Sanders’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Sims’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Austin’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Olandria

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

To check out Olandria’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

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