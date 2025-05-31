Swim Week Runway Anthems

Swimsuit

SI Staff

On Saturday, May 31, 26 women will grace the catwalk as part of SI Swimsuit’s annual iconic runway show. Ahead of the event, at the brand’s VIP ticketed dinner event at the W South Beach, we asked several women what their runway anthem is.

TRANSCRIPT

Stassi Schroeder: What makes me feel like a powerfull ass b----? Game of Thrones theme song. But I’ll be sexier about it, I promise

Jordan Chiles: I’m her, her, her, her.

Rob Gronkowski: LMFAO, “Party Rockers,” baby. Everyday I’m shuffling.

Ilona Maher: Shania Twain, “Man I Feel Like a Woman.”

Stassi Shroeder: Girls. “Who Run the World.”

Ally Mason: Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls Run the World.

Achieng Agutu: Who runs the world? Girls.

Katie Austin: “Sports Car” by Tate McRae. I don't want to go fast. I want to make sure I walk slow.

Tunde Oyeneyin: “Tyrant” by Beyoncé.

Olivia Dunne: “Rock That Body” by the Black Eyes Peas.

Penny Lane: Daft Punk. Something really upbeat.

Nicole Williams English: “Move” by Keinemusik.

Jena Sims: “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.” That one.

Remi Bader: Something Rihanna.

Bethenny Frankel: “Girl is on Fire.”

Jasmine Sanders: Anything Afrobeats. They got me.

Denise Bidot: Jennifer Lopez. “Let’s Get Loud,” “If You Had My Love.”

Jasmine Sanders: Make sure you’re there.

