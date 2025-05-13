Watch Olivia Dunne Learn She’s on the Cover of SI Swimsuit 2025
Olivia Dunne thought she was joining a Zoom interview to reflect on highlights and BTS from her photo shoot in Bermuda when the swim team surprised her with her cover. Watch the moment she sees it for the first time.
TRANSCRIPT
Mara Millam: Are you also ever thinking about what it means to you to be in the issue in general and be in this group of women?
Olivia Dunne: My first shoot in Puerto Rico to this shoot in Bermuda, I'm nearly a different person, and I feel like it's because of those amazing women that are in the issue that led the way and, you know, paved this path.
It’s so special to be back for year three.
Milam: How do you feel looking at this image?
Dunne: Are you, are you kidding me?
MJ Day: You’re on the cover! Congratulations.
Dunne: Are you serious? This is a treat come true.
Day: You really are a different person. 'cause now you're a cover model.
Dune: That is crazy. I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Cover cover model.Oh my god, I'm crying. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model. Yeah, you are. Are you kidding me?
Day: It's be in the flesh soon you see this.
Dunne: Thank you for making my dreams come true!