7 Breathtaking Moments from Yumi Nu’s SI Swimsuit Shoot You’ll Want to Save for Summer Vibes

The four-time SI Swimsuit alum was golden on the sands of Dominica.

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Yumi Nu is a groundbreaker.

After becoming the first plus-size model to land the cover of Vogue Japan in 2022, the now 28-year-old was also the first plus-size Asian model to grace the cover of SI Swimsuit that same year.

“I would always see other models’ reactions to their covers, and I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that's crazy for them, and that's surreal for them.’ And even just watching that, I felt like I couldn’t imagine it happening to me,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022.

Nu returned to the magazine in 2023 with a striking shoot in Dominica. Take a look at some of our favorite frames:

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Cover-up by Norma Kamali. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

After stints in Tampa, Fla. and Montenegro, Nu joined photographer Amanda Pratt in Dominica for her third SI Swimsuit shoot.

“Shooting with a female photographer, shooting with Amanda Pratt has been incredible,” Nu said while on set in Dominica. “You feel more comfortable to be vulnerable and try things.”

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Good American. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

The model continued to credit Pratt’s determination as a motivator throughout her time on the island.

“She will do whatever it takes to get the shot,” Nu added. “For me, as a model, that means so much because it makes me motivated to get the shot.”

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Nu exuded confidence as her gorgeous skin gleamed in the Caribbean heat. But, despite a tenured modeling career, it took time to build her positive mindset.

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

“I came back to modeling in 2016, after I found my worth and a love of my body,” Nu, who started in the modeling industry as a child, told Into The Gloss.

“I was so tired of holding this stress of always thinking, ‘I’ll be happy when I’m 40 or 50 pounds lighter.’ It felt like I’d spent my whole life chasing a number on the scale. I just decided I wasn’t going to live by that anymore,” she continued.

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Good American. Bracelets by Eklexic Jewelry. Rings by Spinelli Kilcollin and Eklexic Jewelry. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

It was at that point when Nu harnessed her strength and credited other SI Swimsuit models as inspiration during the process.

“I started following plus-size models on Instagram like Hunter McGrady and Ashley Graham. I saw their body positivity and didn't believe it was real at first. But it is! It works!” Nu added.

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Miaou. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

In a full-circle moment, Nu expressed her hopes for the 2023 shoot with a message to any young girl who saw her on the pages of the magazine.

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by MATTE Collection. Sarong by Anyuta Couture. Ring by MAM. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

“I hope when young girls see my images, they can see someone who can be confident at any size,” Nu declared.

