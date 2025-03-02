Alix Earle Goes Full on Canadian Cowgirl in Aspen in Denim Look With a Western Touch
We’ve been closely following Alix Earle’s style journey as she transitioned from college student to full-time content creator to SI Swimsuit cover girl to face of FRAME denim to today, a mainstream celebrity with A-list party invites like the Super Bowl, SNL 50 and Heidi Klum’s elite Halloween bash.
The 24-year-old recently visited Aspen, Colo. for a trip that blended business and pleasure—celebrating her upcoming alcoholic beverage collaboration while also enjoying the Palm Tree Music Festival with her sister Ashtin, boyfriend Braxton Berrios and close friends Sally Carden, Kristin Konefal and Jake Shane. Her chic winter wardrobe was just as impressive as the getaway itself. From the most massive, dramatic white fur coat to a leggy red hot dress moment to her latest ensemble—a high-fashion meets Gen-Z take on the classic Canadian suit—Earle always keeps us in awe and on our toes.
She recently started working with a new stylist, Danyul Brown, who put together her looks for her iconic sultry Numéro Netherlands cover story and her Carl‘s Jr. Big Game commercial, among other events. The fashion guru has certainly been inspiring the influencer‘s style choices as she slayed yet again in one of her final looks of the weekend, a cropped structured dark blue denim jacket and matching wide-leg pants from FWRD. Shop the luxe look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Mimchik Denim Moto Jacket, $598 and Mimchik High Rise Bootcut Jeans, $364 (fwrd.com)
The Hot Mess podcast host posed on a scenic balcony overlooking snow-covered rooftops, majestic frosted mountains and endless pine trees. She completed her look with a chic black studded cowboy hat, sleek black sunglasses, round-toe black boots, and a designer Miu Miu handbag.
“We’re just here to dance,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 4 million Instagram followers.
“literally all we ever wanna to do dance,” Ashtin commented.
“The ALL DENIM WITH THE HAT 😍😍😍,” one fan gushed.
“[I am now] wearing stuff I never would, and that’s exactly what I want to be doing,” Earle shared about loving her stylist and the new direction her fashion is headed in. “I want a stylist to put me in things that, like, I wouldn’t go online and pick out myself. I want to just be in different things and try different fashion moments. Because I feel like I'm just always staying in one lane and playing it safe. He‘s the best and I think people just aren’t used to seeing me in that kind of stuff. He also just makes me feel comfortable, we have really good banter and he’s really nice and personable. I haven’t really had that before with a stylist. ”