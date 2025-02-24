Alix Earle and Kristin Konefal Are ‘Aspen’s Angels’ in Dramatic White Fur Coats
Alix Earle traded the beaches of Miami for the snow-filled streets of Aspen. So, naturally, she‘s leaning into the wintery Aprés Ski aesthetic as much as possible while fur coats, fuzzy hats and tall boots are weather-appropriate attire.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made history as the brand’s first-ever digital issue cover girl last June, and is set to grace the fold in the physical magazine this May, spent the weekend in Colorado with her best friends. The group, also including content creator and podcast host Jake Shane, her longtime bff Sally Carden and Earle’s boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, attended the Palm Tree Music Festival where Kygo, Dom Dolla, Fisher and more artists performed.
In a new Instagram post, the 23-year-old showed off a stunning all-white outfit, perfect for the snowy weather and a super cute trendy take on fur pieces. She donned a white fur shawl ($300) from Nana Jacqueline, paired with a matching chic hat, sheer sparkly stockings, white knee-high boots and a Chanel purse. The New Jersey native posed alongside roommate and bff Kristin Konefal, who dazzled in a fur-trim belted cream coat, wide-leg jeans, pointed-toe brown boots and a taupe fur hat.
“aspen’s angels ☃️,” Earle captioned the carousel shared with her 4 million Instagram followers on Feb. 22. Her glamorous look was styled by fashion guru Danyul Brown, who she recently began working with.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host kept her glam super glowy and fresh, starting out with her skincare routine and prepping for makeup with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($32). She created a flawless base with the Hourglass Skin Tint ($49) and the Kosas Revealer Concealer ($32), chiseled her cheekbones with the Rare Beauty Bronzer (28$) and added some more glow and color with the Benefit Cosmetics Highlighter ($38) and the Patrick Ta Blush ($38).
She topped it all off with the Too Faced Waterproof Mascara ($29) and the Anfisa Skin Lip Gloss ($45) which tons of fans asked about in the comments section of a Get Ready With Me TikTok video.
The content creator also shared another video showing off the dramatic, cozy look, lip-syncing along to a viral audio.
“LOVE,” her younger sister Ashtin Earle commented.
“GORG,” Aly Korchemniy added.
“I’m so happi here,” Konefal, who is a Miami-based artist chimed.
“ATE,” Serena Dominguez gushed. “FAV LOOK EVER”
“alix this is my favorite look ever,“ one fan agreed.