Fans React to Alix Earle’s Latest Seductive, Stunning Photo Shoot: ‘Unreal’ and ‘Iconic’
Alix Earle is redefining the Wild West with a sultry, high-fashion spin. The content creator delivered a jaw-dropping take on Western-inspired fashion in her latest photo shoot, blending bold, contemporary sex appeal with the rugged aesthetic of the frontier. The 23-year-old, who starred on the cover of Numero Netherlands, certainly turned up the heat in a variety of ab-baring looks for the magazine.
First, she donned nothing but an off-the-shoulder fur crop top and frilly satin underwear, and now she’s slaying in a in a vibrant red-orange lace underwire bra and matching G-string, styled beneath classic blue denim chaps. The ensemble, equal parts daring and playful, is a modern nod to the timeless cowgirl motif—this time, through the lens of a Gen Z fashion icon.
Photographed by Dana Trippe, the shoot is an electric mix of vintage Americana and Y2K bombshell energy. Earle’s hair, styled by Davontae’ Washington, was swept into a voluminous, Pamela Anderson-inspired updo, while makeup artist Lilly Keys leaned into a bronzed, subtly smudged eye look to emphasize her piercing gaze. The creative direction and styling, led by Danyul Brown, seamlessly combined elements of old-school Western wear with the kind of fearless allure and confidence that has become her signature.
“AS IF 🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱 go check out my cover shoot w/@numero_netherlands,” she captioned the trio of images shared with her 3.9 million followers.
“Omg I’m obsessed,” Katie Austin commented.
“UNREAL,” Christina Kirkman added.
“Literally iconic,” Shea Huber wrote.
“I am addicted to these,” Marissa Ayers chimed.
“Pulse check on Braxton,” Uberliss begged.
“Does anyone know if Braxton is still breathing?” one fan agreed.
“Ok this is sooo gonna be my Halloween costume this year wow,” another declared.
“Alix this whole campaign is making me love you even more she’s actually everything,” someone else gushed.
With each new shoot, the June 2024 SI Swimsuit digital cover star continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences. Her cover story offered fans a glimpse into the strategic mind behind one of TikTok’s most explosive account growths. Named a Forbes “Top Creator,” Earle has mastered the art of engaging content and satisfying returning fans, while also keeping the industry on its toes, eager to see what she’ll do next.
Earle has built her brand on relatability and unfiltered authenticity, a strategy that has propelled her to the top of the digital creator space. The Hot Mess podcast host understands the evolving landscape of social media marketing and the importance of brands meeting Gen Z where they are. Her approach is refreshingly unscripted, which has only deepened her connection with fans. Unlike many influencers who curate a hyper-polished feed, Earle embraces spontaneity, allowing her audience to feel like they’re simply on FaceTime with a friend.
“Gen Z is smart and knows when they’re being sold a load of BS. The more that brands can be honest and speak the ‘Gen Z language,’ the better. I applaud the brands that really lean into the humor, trends, and discourse on social media. It’s exciting to see them take a step out of the box beyond the same old marketing we have seen in the past,” she shared. “I treat my platforms like my online diary, and I honestly don’t really plan out anything I post. Where I go, my audience goes. The one throughline throughout all my content—and I think my secret weapon—is storytelling.”