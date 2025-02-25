Alix Earle Puts Her Legs for Days on Full Display in Stunning Red Mini Dress Moment
Content creator and SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle—who made her debut with the magazine as the very first digital cover star, photographed in Miami—never fails to have a fashion moment worth obsessing over. This can be seen in one of her most recent Instagram posts where she dressed elegantly in Aspen, Colo with friends for the Palm Tree Music Festival.
The 24-year-old media personality took to social media to give fans a closer look at one of the ensembles she wore, including an oversized black fur coat that extends all the way down to her knees which are covered with transparent stockings.
A bright red long-sleeved wrap mini dress can be found underneath the coat, being the perfect pop of color to break up an almost all-black outfit. Other black items include the black sling-back pump heels with gold tips at the toes as well as the black and gold buckle purse. What could make this outfit even more extravagant? A stylish updo, of course!
Earle’s choice of hairstyle truly ties this look together as it not only allows her flawless face card with glam makeup to be at the front and center but also reveals her blinged earrings that would make anyone do a double take.
Undoubtedly, she looks amazing in this outfit. So much so that it wouldn’t come as a surprise if fans wanted to emulate this look for a weekend out.
Looking this good wasn’t the only thing on Earle’s agenda in Aspen as she drank via the tried and true shot-ski method as well as busted moves on the dance floor. Surrounded by friends who were also grooving, the New Jersey native could be seen shimmying on down, proving how much fun she was having.
“Is this too much for a little rave in aspen,” Earle’s latest video asks—to which her fans would answer with a resounding “no.” After all, having fun is all about dancing as if no one’s watching. And it’s safe to say she had the best time.
As if this outfit wasn’t already sublime enough, Earle’s trip also came with the introduction of an all-white look that featured a furry white hat and matching coat, see-through white pantyhose and white knee-high pointed boots. Matching with friend Kristin Konefal, this look certainly hit two birds with one stone as it matched the snowy location surrounding her while also keeping her warm.
Between her red hot mini dress and this oh-so-stunning all-white fur ensemble, Aspen got a really nice and fashionable treat with Earle’s visit. Fortunately, she let her millions of fans in on her style-filled weekend trip by documenting her one-of-a-kind ‘fits.