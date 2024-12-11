3 Trendy Holiday Hairstyles to Rock This Season, Courtesy of Adam Maclay
SI Swimsuit’s “Beauty Boost” series offers expert advice on makeup, hairstyling, fashion and all things beauty from leading professionals in the industry. We recently sat down with Adam Maclay, professional hairstylist and SI Swimsuit glam team guru, to talk about seasonal hairstyles.
The holiday season is in full swing, and if you find yourself at a loss for how to style your hair for your third seasonal shindig this week, you’re not alone. Between work celebrations, family gatherings and nights out with friends, your go-to look could perhaps use a refresh. Luckily, celebrity hairstylist Adam Maclay is here to save the day.
The New York City-based hair guru has not only been a longstanding member of the SI Swimsuit glam team on various sets across the world, he also regularly works with a roster of celebrity clientele, including Jessel Taank, Sistine Stallone and Savannah Lee Smith. Maclay has collaborated with SI Swimsuit for years, and for the 60th anniversary issue this May, he curated voluminous blowouts on set for the likes of 2024 SI Swimsuit rookies Brittany Mahomes and Berkleigh Wright, as well as wet slicked-back looks for brand stars Sixtine and Lauren Wasser.
Below, Maclay walks us through his top three favorite holiday hairstyles of the season.
Ariana Grande-inspired ballet bun
“The whole Ariana Grande [Wicked] press tour has been so chic. This effortlessly snatched ballet bun is a nice take on a chignon for the holiday season,” Maclay says. “It’s just nice and polished and high. Keep that side part for more visual interest in the front rather than center.”
To try out the style at home, Maclay recommends first working Bumble and bumble Invisible Oil ($16 - $34) into the hair to protect and prime before blowing out your locks. Then, gather the hair into a high ponytail and slick your strands back with your favorite gel or Maclay’s go-to Bumble and bumble Semisumo Hi-Shine Pomade ($36) before finishing the style with hairspray.
“You can sculpt [the hair] into shape, create your ballet bun and use that Semisumo on the hair as you twist it on itself to polish that up so you don’t have any flyaways,” he recommends.
Brushed out glam waves
Maclay is also gravitating toward big, brushed out waves for the holidays, and again prefers a side part rather than a center part with this Hollywood-inspired look.
“A side part rather than center really just feels fresh and beautiful,” he says. “You know, waves are going to be waves forever. Whether you want to use a hot roller for that or a curling iron, I think there’s really beautiful ways to achieve texture in the hair that create that glamorous, voluminous wave without that commercial look.”
To achieve the style, Maclay starts with Bumble and bumble Thickening Spray ($16 - $52), which he applies to damp hair from roots to ends before rough drying. He then polishes with a 1-1/4 in. curling iron, keeping the iron horizontal, before sealing the look with Bumble and bumble’s Flexible Hold Hairspray ($16 - $37).
“It’s very Veronica Lake meets Rita Hayworth Hollywood glam,” Maclay notes of the style.
Pamela Anderson-esque up-dos
Maclay believes the blonde bombshell’s go-to hairstyle from the ’90s will continue to trend this holiday season, and luckily, it’s one of the easiest to achieve at home.
“Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail,” he explains. “Make a messy bun and let pieces out; secure with French pins. Curl with a one inch curling iron for that bouncy tendril and set with hairspray.”