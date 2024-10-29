Celebrity Hairstylist Adam Maclay Shares His Secrets for the Perfect Sleek Ponytail
The slicked-back bun has been trending all year long, with stars like Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber implementing the look as their go-to hairstyle. If you’re a fan of the sleek style, but are looking for something a little more gentle on your locks, consider a sleek ponytail.
When it comes to creating a hairstyle that sticks, we have one particular expert in mind whom we turn to regularly: Adam Maclay. The New York City-based pro has worked with SI Swimsuit for years, and for the 60th anniversary issue this May, he curated voluminous blowouts on set for the likes of 2024 SI Swimsuit rookies Xandra Pohl and Berkleigh Wright, as well as wet slicked-back looks for brand stars Sixtine and Lauren Wasser.
Below, check out Maclay’s expert tips for achieving a sleek ponytail hairstyle, which he demonstrated on four-time SI Swimsuit model Anne de Paula.
How to achieve a sleek ponytail hairstyle
1. Start with sleek beach waves
Working in sections, use a flat iron or curling iron to create waves throughout the hair. Maclay is a huge fan of ghd branded products, which he noted heat up in 20 seconds and have major longevity, making them worth the price point.
“When you work with smaller sections, you’re going to be able to create more texture,” Maclay explained. “Where if it’s a chunkier section, it’s gonna be a little looser, so I always like working in sections no larger than the iron.”
2. Create a half pony on the top of your head
Gather the hair on top of your head, starting at about your temples, and before securing with a hair elastic, make sure it’s free of any lumps or bumps. Use a styling gel to slick back any rogue baby hairs. If you really need the style to stay in place, consider also using wax and hairspray, per Maclay’s recommendation.
3. Finish and create lots of texture
Finish the look with hairspray, texture spray and shine spray before rake combing the final look to add additional volume.
“Another fun technique I love for volume is I like to shake [the hair] up [while applying more hairspray],” Maclay noted.
The end result is a sleek and voluminous half ponytail that’s perfect for girls’ night out, date night with your partner, or even something a bit fancy like attending a wedding.