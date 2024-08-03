Abbie Herbert’s No. 1 Makeup Item Is a Viral Best-Seller
Content creator and mom of two Abbie Herbert strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week back in June. At the time, we had a chance to catch up with the YouTuber about her summer essentials, and learned that she always has no less than eight lip glosses in her purse once.
Herbert’s must-have summer makeup item, however, is a viral concealer that she always uses to the very last drop.
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $32 (ulta.com)
“I love Tarte Shape Tape. It’s my go-to concealer,” Herbert says. “In the summertime, you get a natural glow, a natural tan. But that Shape Tape, just a little bit of concealer under the eyes and on any type of blemish, you’re good to go.”
The vegan and cruelty-free product guarantees 16 hours of continous wear, so whether you’re sweating at the beach or pool this summer, you don’t have to worry about your concealer melting off your face. The formula doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines, and is packed with ingredients like shea butter and mango butter to hydrate.
Just in case you need another stamp of approval, Tarte Shape Tape is also a favorite of SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac. “One thing to get me through these long [and hot] days is the Tarte Shape Tape,” she’s previously told us of her staple summer concealer.
