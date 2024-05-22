Shop the Exclusive 2024 SI Swimsuit Model Gift Bags Here
The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue is out, and a fun week of press tours, reunions, red carpets, nights out, private concerts, beauty activations and lots of photos has finally come to an end. However, SI Swimsuit models certainly did not leave the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., empty handed.
In addition to brand activations throughout the weekend from Gold Bond, the official skin sponsor of the 60th anniversary issue, Tarte Cosmetics and brands like Electric Picks were also on hand. Models were first treated to a Tarte Cosmetics bundle on the chartered plane from New York City to Florida following the red carpet event on May 16. The beauty brand was an official sponsor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, and decked out each of the glam suites where models got their hair and makeup done throughout the weekend.
Each franchise star who posed for the special 60th anniversary issue was greeted by a hotel room full of goodies including skincare, jewelry, fragrances, beach accessories, wellness essentials and more packed into a chic STATE tote bag.
Shop the whole gift bag below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
8 Other Reasons Cowboy Hat, $57 (8otherreasons.com)
There’s no better start to summer than securing yourself a cute, comfortable, cream cowboy hat.
Brinker & Eliza Necklace, prices vary (brinkerandeliza.com)
The SI Swimsuit fashion team is a huge fan of this women-owned brand. Several of their pieces are often styled in brand photo shoots, and each item is unique and crafted with love. Models were gifted one from a selection of the Lucy ($148), Smooth Sailing ($98), Calypso ($118), Heart of Gold ($138), So Much Love ($188) or The Best Is Yet To Come ($98) necklaces.
Dieux Forever Eye Mask, $25 (dieuxskin.com)
This reusable eye mask is the ultimate luxurious morning routine staple. And, it’s sustainable!
Djerf Avenue On the Go Styling Gel, $22 (djerfavenue.com)
If Matilda Djerf says this is the key to her signature voluminous bouncy blowout, we’re immediately testing it out. This styling cream is perfect for both a slicked-back look, as well as defining curls.
Dolce Glow
Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow, $28 (dolceglow.com)
This 3-in-1 self-tanning sculptor allows for the most precise application. It contours, tans and immediately illuminates exactly where you need it to, and can be used as part of your makeup routine or alone.
Goccia di Sole Self-Tanning Serum Mini, $17 (dolceglow.com)
This adorable, mess-free tanning serum is the easiest to throw in your purse, and offers a seamless, immediate glow.
Mia Instant Body Glow Mini, $23 (dolceglow.com)
This hydrating tinted lotion bronzer was created to be the perfect final touch to a glowy routine.
Dolce Self-Tanning Mist, $53 (dolceglow.com)
This easy-to-use sunless tanning mist is a best-seller for a reason. The innovative packaging system proved optimal 360° coverage allowing you to spray from any angle.
State Graham Tote Bag, $120 (statebags.com)
This adorable, super roomy, best-selling everyday tote is made from 90% recycled materials and is on sale now with code MDW24.
Ellis Brooklyn Perfume - Miami Nectar, $110 (ellisbrooklyn.com)
This delicious fragrance features notes of pink pineapple and coconut water blended with plumeria, vanilla, sweet amber and salted woods. The scent resembles a hot Miami summer sunset at the beach.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm SPF 45, $30 (glowrecipe.com)
This hydrating, translucent, non-comedogenic balm contains broad spectrum SPF 45, shielding against the sun’s hard UV rays, while also targeting hyperpigmentation. The deliciously-scented dew balm totally saved models under the strong Florida sun, without leaving any sticky residue.
Gold Bond
Healing Sensitive Daily Body and Face Lotion, $9.98 (goldbond.com)
Relieve dry, sensitive or itchy skin with this sensitive all-over lotion, made with seven intensive moisturizers and three nourishing vitamins to help restore the skin barrier.
Neck and Chest Firming Cream, $11.97 (goldbond.com)
It‘s no secret that the skin on the neck and chest is the most susceptible to signs of aging. That‘s why Gold Bond created an ultra-rich and nourishing cream for those delicate areas. This product is created to penetrate 10 surface layers deep and formulated with with salicylic acid to exfoliate, as well as stress response proteins to boost moisture retention.
Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion, $16.97 (goldbond.com)
This dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free lotion is suitable for all skin types, but catered toward aging skin. As skin gets older, it loses its ability to retain moisture, causing wrinkled, thin or dry skin. This age renew cream visibly firms and plumps the skin with its unique formula, including nourishing omega-fatty acids, powerful botanicals and protective antioxidants.
Radiance Renewal Cream/Lotion, $9.97 (goldbond.com)
This triple-action formula gently exfoliates while immediately hydrating and locking in 24-hour moisture. The rich cream is created with a blend of African shea butter, cocoa butter and coconut oil, and is a non-greasy formula.
IAN Charm The Lisa Necklace, $195 (iancharms.com)
These adorable, youthful charm bracelets are the perfect, colorful Y2K-inspired addition to any summer outfit.
INDY Sunglasses Nolita, $79 (indysunglasses.com)
This small, female-founded brand is known for its sustainability and luxurious-looking sunglasses. The Nolita glasses come in both a sleek black shade and a chic tortoise version.
KBH Jewels Reclaimed Wonder Women Ring, $300 (kbhjewels.com)
KBH Jewels is a New York City-based fine jewelry collection made from 100% reclaimed and recycled solid gold and sustainably cultured South Sea pearls. This 14K reclaimed solid gold ring is the perfect timeless addition to your jewelry collection.
Logan Tay Mira Necklace, $68 (logantay.com)
Each woman received this statement star necklace, perfect for summer, in the most adorable packaging. Logan Tay also wrote heartfelt, hand-written notes for every model.
Mala Candles, $16.80 to $34 (malathebrand.com)
This Vancouver-based small brand aims to create candles that evoke nostalgia, and they are all made with clean ingredients. The mini candles proved to be a perfect hotel room addition for the models, who are always traveling. Now, they can light them on the go and get some much-needed R&R, no matter where they are.
Myrrhe Custom Ocean Tie-Dye Set: Hoodie, $175, Sweat Shorts, $125 and T-Shirt, $115 (myrrheonline.com)
Each model was gifted a cropped hoodie, sweat shorts and a T-shirt that read “SI Swim” from this small, women-owned brand.
Olio-E-Osso Light & Bright Lip Balm, $28 (olioeosso.com)
This adorable Hailey Bieber-approved nourishing lip balm doubles as a hydrating, natural flush of color for the cheeks. It comes in several different shades and is the perfect mini size to throw in any little purse.
OSEA Body Oil, $84 and Hyaluronic Acid Body Serum, $48 (oseamalibu.com)
This viral bodycare brand always nails it with their hydrating and juicy products. The brand new body serum provides the most silky smooth skin finish.
Phlur Fragrance Missing Person, $99 (phlur.com)
This affordable, female-owned fragrance brand boasts a line of scents that are each inspired by ”memories, moments, experiences and feelings.”
Reebok
Reebok X Sports Illustrated Freestyle Hi Women’s Shoes, $95 (reebok.com)
These ’80s inspired high-top shoes are the ultimate cool girl sneaker.
Reebok X Sports Illustrated BB 4000 II Basketball Shoes, $90 (reebok.com)
Basketball sneakers don’t have to be for just on the court.
Reebok X Sports Illustrated Varsity Jacket, $250 (reebok.com)
This Sports Illustrated-emblazoned varsity jacket reads “lift as you rise” on the back, and is a limited-edition item, part of Reebok’s x Sports Illustrated’s Human Rights Now! collection.
rraine Earrings and Emblem, prices vary (rrainejewelry.com)
Each one-of-a-kind piece from this small brand is hand-crafted from natural stones. Shop the rest of the rraine collection for more unique jewels perfect for summer at rrainejewelry.com.
Solei Sea Indie Patent Sandal, $54 (soleisea.com)
These ultra chic flip flops come in a vast range of shades and are the perfect way to elevate the most casual outfit, while still being comfortable and cool.
Spring and Mulberry Chocolate Bars, $12 (springandmulberry.com)
What’s a gift bag without a little sweet treat?
Tarte
Tarte was the official sponsor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island this year. Each model was gifted with a branded tote full of travel-sized items like setting spray ($16), primer ($18), moisturizer ($18), eye highlight ($12), mascara ($15) and more, as well as every shade of the makeup brand’s latest viral launch, the plumping lip oil.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Plumping Lip Oil, $26 (tartecosmetics.com)
With a range of 27 ultra-glossy hues, some even featuring delicate sparkles in them, there’s something for everyone. This brand new drop features a subtle, yet effective, plumping property that gives your lips the best full look and juicy glow.
Tarte Creaseless Undereye Loose Setting Powder, $36 (tartecosmetics.com)
The signature, best-selling Shape Tape line has expanded to include this dermatologist tested, paraben-free loose setting powder. It comes with a dainty set point puff for precise application.
Vacation Classic Sun Lotion SPF 50, $18 (vacation.inc)
We’re big fans of Vacation’s retro branding and design. And, of course, you can never have too much sunscreen.
Weezie Striped Beach Towel, $78 (weezietowels.com)
Weezie takes pride in having developed the “perfect” beach towel—with a soft, fluffy, absorbent terry base, made in Portugal and paired with a 100% organic long-stable cotton. These striped ones are the perfect, photo-worthy beach day staple.
YSE Beauty Skin Glow SPF 30 Primer, $48 (ysebeauty.com)
SI Swimsuit legend Molly Sims gifted each of her fellow brand models with this best-selling product from her YSE Beauty line, as well as a super fitting “legendary you” tote bag.