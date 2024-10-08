Alix Earle Shares the Most Relatable Skin Observation for Those With Acne
Alix Earle’s fans have come to know the content creator for her “get ready with me” videos just as much as her down-to-earth approach of sharing just about everything with her audience. Where the latter is concerned, the 23-year-old University of Miami graduate is always candid about her struggles with acne, and often opens up about everything from uneven skin texture to jawline acne.
SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover model took to TikTok over the weekend to share another relatable skin concern: waking up with a clear complexion, only to have your acne reappear throughout the day.
“Anyone who struggles with their skin, I wanna know if I’m not the only one who thinks this,” Earle stated. “Like, when I wake up, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my skin’s good, like all the acne’s gone,’ and then like an hour or so into the day, it looks so much worse. But like right when I wake up, I’m like, ‘Wait, it’s all gone.’”
The New Jersey native then pointed to a series of minor blemishes on her neck and noted that they were “huge, red welts” before she went to bed. Earle noted that within the hour, they’d be back. “Am I the only one who feels this way?” she inquired in her TikTok caption. Judging by the quick response from her fans, Earle is certainly not alone.
“my skin pranks me every morning,” one of Earle’s 7.1 million followers concurred in the comments section.
“The morning glow gives me so much hope,” someone else added.
“I really believe my skin cleared overnight and I’m humbled by breakfast,” another person quipped.
“I totally get that!” another user wrote. “My skin looks amazing in the morning too, but by lunch, it’s like a whole new battle. We’re definitely not alone in this struggle.”
“soooo real what HAPPENS,” one fan noted.
Earle clearly pointed out a commonality when it comes to sleep and skin, and one that her followers felt seen by, too. As it turns out, her qualm has a scientific reasoning behind it. While you slumber, your skin repairs itself and rebuilds collagen, so that may be part of the reason why you wake up to a glowy complexion (even temporarily). The Sleep Foundation recommends practicing good sleep hygiene, like sticking to a regular sleep schedule, staying hydrated and exercising regularly, to get the most benefits from your beauty sleep.