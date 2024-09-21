Alix Earle Gets Real About Jawline Acne in New TikTok
Content creator Alix Earle is known for being candid with her audience. It’s one of the many reasons why the 23-year-old New Jersey native has amassed a following of more than 10 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Since the very beginning, Earle has kept it real with her followers about everything from her personal journey with acne and uneven skin texture to getting lip filler.
And earlier this week, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover model took to TikTok to share a relatable look at her complexion. “My skin from the front,” read the on-screen text as Earle moved around her head to show off her glowing skin. She then compared it to “the pimples that STAY on my jawline” and panned the camera to a cluster of blemishes along her chin.
“And [they’re] so painful 🥲,” she added in her caption.
Tons of Earle’s fans and followers piped in to the comments section to thank the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host for using her platform to talk about such a normal topic.
“also tho ur so real bc a lot of influencers aren’t this transparent abt skin problems n breakouts 🥲,” one person said, to which Earle candidly replied: “My skin is def not perfect but actually one of the best it’s been my entire life 💗 acne struggles suck but will always share w u guys!!”
“Honest and open queen AND BEAUTIFUL 👑👸🏽😁💗,” another user gushed.
“I always struggle with my chin and mouth 😭 it’s so hard to stay confident,” someone else wrote.
“We all deal w it!” Earle replied. “Judgment free zone here 💗.”