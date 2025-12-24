Swimsuit

Renee and Elisha Herbert’s Snowy SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

The pair of rookies touched down in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, for their first features in the fold.

Bailey Colon

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland.
The winter season may have just begun, but here at SI Swimsuit, we’ve been witnessing the beauty of the snow—more particularly, our models in the snow—since May.

When SI Swimsuit 2025 hit newsstands in mid-spring, the issue contained the rookie features of seven talented first-timers with the brand. Among its elite roster were Renee and Elisha Herbert.

Each sister scored an individual shoot with the photographer Derek Kettela in the mountains of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, and in the city of Zurich for their debut appearances in the magazine. They were joined in the metropolis by SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders and Swim Search 2024 co-winner Penny Lane, while a duo of brand legends, Hunter McGrady and Camille Kostek, met the Austalia natives on the slopes.

“We’ve been to a couple of cold-weather destinations before, but this is just like the most spectacular in terms of scale and space, and it’s just, like, some of the highest snow-covered, most extremely beautiful peaks, one after another after another, as far as the eye can see,” Day exclaimed on the wondrous backdrop. “I literally can’t believe we’re doing this.”

And while there may have been plenty of snow on the ground and frigid temperatures, the sole rookies to shoot on location stepped up to the plate. Check out just some of their striking shots together during their inaugural SI Swimsuit shoots.

Matching in metallics

These suits, from Stefania Frangista and Normaillot, respectively, simply shined on the pair of models. While each repping different shades, they both twinned (literally) with the footwear in similar Moon Boot styles.

Flaunting fashionable furs

While modeling neutral bikinis from JADE Swim, both Renee and Elisha bundled up with APPARIS as the snow-capped mountains perched behind them.

Strutting in-sync

These looks were filled with head-turning elements—from the braided straps of Elisha’s Isa Boulder number to the intricate woven pattern on Renee’s silver style from the same label.

Beauties in black and white

The pair also proved that you don’t need a pop of color to make a statement with your swimwear. In opposite black and white looks, the Herberts commanded attention with just some triangle tops and ski suits.

