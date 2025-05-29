Summer 2025 Is All About Hair Perfume, and Here Are Our Top 5 Picks
Everything about the summer screams less is more – lighter clothing, itty bitty swimsuits and barely-there makeup. As temperatures climb, poolside skin is extending past pool hours and perfumes and fragrances are tending to air on the not so heavy side with hints of floral, linen or beachy citrus. And this season, it’s not about spraying the scents on wrists or at the nape of your neck, it’s all about misting it into your hair.
Unlike traditional perfumes, which can be too harsh for delicate hair fibers, these modern mists are either alcohol-free or low in alcohol and don’t damage your locks. They are a lightweight alternative but offer the same mesmerizing effect with a single hair toss. They also usually have ingredients like argan oil, silk proteins or UV protectants.
Mackenzie, who works with Ellis Brooklyn, was on hand at the SI Swimsuit Social Club weekend and explained the appeal to Elisha and Renee Herbert and others who stopped by their booth. “Being able to spray as much as you want because it's not as strong as a perfume, and it will last all day,” she said. “These are perfectly safe and good for your hair since they are totally clean.”
Perfect for a refresher on the beach or pool before heading into happy hour or after a workout, hair mists can really be spritzed as much as you’d like. “I would just lift up the end of my hair and then spray, just so that when I do walk by someone it blows in the wind,” she adds, but notes that you really can spray wherever.”
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite hair mists and scents for the summer season that will forever change your warm-weather routine.
Ellis Brooklyn Lychee Milkshake Hair and Body Fragrance Mist, $35
Ellis Brooklyn’s newest limited-edition collection has fun scents for summer ranging from this lychee milkshake to mango. This mist has nectar-like notes of lychee, cassis and raspberry leaves, which is a sweet touch for the season.
Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body and Hair Fragrance Mist, $28
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty offers a hair mist that has warm and cozy notes of soft cashmere and jasmine petals that leaves both skin and hair feeling fresh, soft and hydrated. Exclusively available at Sephora, this paraben-free product is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Rituals Hair & Body Mist, $31
The alcohol-free mist is delicately scented with Indian rose and sweet almond oil blending floral, nutty and fruity notes to create a harmonious fragrance that nurtures both body and mind.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Hair Mist, $65
The Yves Saint Laurent Libre Hair Mist has a breakthrough airy formula that delicately scents hair with a soft floral bouquet. Infused with pomegranate extract sourced from Yves Saint Laurent’s Ourika Community Gardens, this luxurious hair mist enhances shine, boosts softness and leaves a naturally silky finish.
Joico Scalp Vitality Replenishing Essence, $29
Though this may not exactly be a fragrance mist, the Joico Scalp Vitality Replenishing Essence smells so good, we had to include it. Hydrating the scalp and preserving the scalp’s microbiome balance, the serum does good while offering a scent of top notes including zesty bergamot, cool aldehydes and water lily.