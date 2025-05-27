Poolside Skin Is Everywhere, Here's How to Get the Hydrated, Glowy Complexion This Summer
With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, summer has unofficially begun—and the only thing we love more than swimwear here at SI Swimsuit is summer skincare. Warm weather allows us to shed layers not only where clothing is concerned, but it’s a great time to lighten up our makeup and beauty bags, too. This season, the trendiest way to get glowing is by embracing poolside skin.
What is poolside skin?
One of the hottest skincare trends this summer, poolside skin embodies that wet, fresh from the water aesthetic you naturally achieve as you emerge from a pool or sea. Not only is it glowy, poolside skin is all about silky hydration. Naturally, we’ve been achieving the poolside skin look for years within the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue. Below, find just a few examples, courtesy of models Alix Earle, Brooks Nader, Salma Hayek and Penny Lane.
How to achieve poolside skin
While poolside skin is inspired by time spent by the water, the idea is to achieve the full-body aesthetic away from the pool. Think glowy, wet-looking skin for brunch, dinner after a long day at the beach or a night out with your girlfriends. One of the more important reminders for accomplishing that poolside skin glow? Let the following products dry completely before getting dressed, and since the majority of them are oil-based, try avoiding materials like silk.
6 must-have poolside skin products
Saltair Santal Bloom Shimmering Body Oil, $24 (ulta.com)
My personal favorite, Saltair’s shimmering body oil provides the perfect sun-kissed look, along with an incredible scent with notes of sandalwood and amber. Plus, it’s packed with ingredients like squalane and karanja oils to hydrate your skin all summer long. If you’d prefer hydration sans shimmer, try Saltair’s Nourishing Body Oil ($22).
Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50 Body Oil with Coconut, Vanilla & Fig, $40 (sephora.com)
The only thing better than a shimmery body oil that achieves the poolside skin look is one that also provides SPF protection. Supergoop! is a go-to brand for all things suncare, and that includes this silky “Sunkissed Coconut” body oil in a super summery smell. It’s also available in “Beach Flower,” a gardenia and wild orchid-forward scent.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil, $38 (anastasiabeverlyhills.com)
This lightweight, hydrating body oil is available in three different sheens, including white, gold and rose gold. Plus, the product is packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients, including jojoba seed oil and sweet almond oil, which help protect your complexion from environmental damage.
Cyklar Vanilla Verve Vitamin C Body Oil, $38 (cyklar.com)
This brand is beloved by Hailey Bieber, and for good reason. Cyklar’s vanilla-scented body oil is packed with vitamin C, and delivers the ultimate dose of glowy hydration. If you’re looking for poolside skin without added sparkle, be sure to snag this one.
Patrick Ta Major Glow High Shine Nourishing Body Oil, $44 (sephora.com)
Leave it to celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta to create a hydrating, high-shine body oil that not only looks radiant, but improves the look and feel of skin over time. Clinical results show that the product is guaranteed to boost skin hydration by 47% after just one day of use, and 96% of consumers reported that the oil provided softer skin with a noticeable shine.
Desolas Sol Oil, $36.98 (desolasmezcal.com)
Spritz on this oil, 100% derived from plants, to achieve poolside skin whether you’re lounging by the water or are getting ready for a night out.