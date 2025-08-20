Black Girl Sunscreen Is a Must-Have SPF for Melanin-Rich Skin
Nearly a decade ago, entrepreneur and activist Shontay Lundy found herself dismayed by the lack of SPF options on the market for darker skin tones. She launched Black Girl Sunscreen in 2016, creating a moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen that goes on clear, eliminating the problem many individuals with melanin-rich skin face: an unflattering cast left behind with traditional SPF products.
“Black Girl Sunscreen was created because sun care wasn’t made with us in mind,” Lundy tells SI Swimsuit. “Traditional sunscreens often leave behind a white or gray residue, which is especially visible on deeper complexions. We eliminated that problem by formulating products that are lightweight, sheer and blend seamlessly.”
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, $15.99 (ulta.com)
The brand’s SPF products are formulated with ingredients like jojoba, avocado and sunflower oils to nourish the face and body while protecting skin from the sun’s harsh rays. Black Girl Sunscreen’s hero product, the SPF 30, is available in a fragrance free and vanilla-scented version, both of which provide broad-spectrum coverage that resists water and sweat for up to 80 minutes.
When it comes to adapting our suncare routines between seasons, Lundy reminds us that wearing SPF every single day of the year is vital. “Make SPF as routine as brushing your teeth,” she suggests. However, she knows that as the seasons shift, your skin’s needs change too.
“In the fall, people tend to focus more on hydration because cooler air can be drying,” Lundy notes. “That’s where Black Girl Sunscreen shines. Our formulas are moisturizing enough to replace or complement your daily lotion. Keep your SPF in rotation no matter the season, but pair it with richer creams or hydrating serums as temperatures drop. Think of SPF as the nonnegotiable anchor in your skincare routine.”
Black Girl Sunscreen offers options for the entire family, including men and children, and while the brand has expanded its products to items like UPF clothing and SPF-packed lip products, its mission remains the same: fostering inclusion and access “in an industry that has historically left us out,” Lundy says.
“For us, SPF isn’t just about protection, it’s about joy, ambition and celebrating Black and Brown women at their highest level,” she adds. “Black Girl Sunscreen is no longer the newcomer, it’s the brand that’s setting the tone.”