Blake Lively’s Floral-Heavy Summer Wardrobe Is Our New Fashion Inspo
Blake Lively is kicking off two press tours at the moment—and, of course, she’s nailing her looks for both of them. The actress, who stars in the forthcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us alongside Justin Baldoni, based on the viral book by Colleen Hoover, is also celebrating the launch of her long-awaited hair care line, Blake Brown. We’ve been observing her looks for a few days now and have noticed she’s loving florals as a late summer trend. We think it might have something to do with her character Lily Bloom’s name.
First, the Gossip Girl star paired multicolored tailored Tanya Taylor flower printed pants that cinched at the bottom with a little white bralette and a mint green vintage Chanel tweed cropped vest, as she cooked up a storm with her costars. The 36-year-old accessorized with tons of mixed-metal jewelry and added metallic stilettos to complete the look.
On July 30, she shared her love for dark denim in a stunning three-piece Cinq á Sept set, featuring high-rise, fitted boot-cut pants, a cropped square-neck top and a matching slim blazer. All pieces featured delicate rose crystal detailing, and the mom of four, who shares her kids Betty, Inez, James and Olin with actor Ryan Reynolds, accessorized with dangly earrings, matching deep blue Christian Louboutin pointed-toe heels and a luscious side part moment.
Then, on July 31, Lively was photographer in New York City’s Upper West Side in a gorgeous white sundress featuring a ruffled tiered skirt, a flattering scoop, plunge neckline and colorful flowers all over. The star of the show, however, were the baby pink pink peep-toe Louboutins featuring three-dimensional flowers petals all over the back ankle strap. The Betty Buzz and Betty Booze founder added tons of chunky bangles and long diamond earrings to tie the look together.
The Los Angeles native has previously expressed her love for flowers and growing them in her own garden.
“I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one. I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them & give them new life. Ever since I moved to the city at 19, that’s been one of my creative and meditative anchors,” Lively recently wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s design, it’s interacting with nature, it’s a multi sensory joy. Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet. It’s straight up peace.”