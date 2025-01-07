Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali’s Top 4 Tips for Glowing Skin in 2025
If skincare routines have ever felt unnecessarily overwhelming to you, then Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali is here to the rescue. Known for his celebrity clientele, including SI Swimsuit cover model Martha Stewart, and his role as the dermatologist behind Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode, Dr. Bhanusali is all about science-backed solutions. The board-certified doctor is the founder and lead dermatologist at the Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery center and the owner of Aesthetica Skin Lab, both located in Manhattan.
The number one problem Dr. Bhanusali sees when it comes to skincare is overcomplexity. “Currently, there is a bit of an overconsumption problem,” he explains. “People are utilizing 10-plus step routines and overwhelming their skin. This leads to irritation, breakouts, etc. Sometimes, less is more.” As someone who has always wanted glowing skin but has never had the discipline to follow a skincare routine over three steps long, this is music to my ears.
Science over trends in 2025
Dr. Bhanusali believes the skincare industry is trending in a simpler direction in 2025. “I think we are leaving the social media gimmicks behind and leaning more into science,” he says. “The average consumer is way more educated these days and demands better quality products. In the early TikTok days, we said anything and everything. Now, many trends come via education from the dermatology community and patients are benefiting.” It is worth mentioning that Dr. Bhanusali also created digital prescription platform Skin Medicinals in 2019 to improve accessibility to prescription, science-backed skincare.
Dr. Bhanusali’s four must-dos for glowing skin in 2025
Always use sunscreen
According to Dr. Bhanusali, “Sunscreen is a must (even on those snowy or winter days!). I love light sunscreens, such as EltaMD UV Clear ($44) for daily use or Neutrogena Hydroboost ($10.98) when I am on the beach. I tend to mix and match sunscreens based on activity, but the best sunscreen is the one you use."
Trust in retinol (if you can)
“If you aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding, a retinol is an incredible ingredient that almost everyone should use," Dr. Bhanusali explains. “It helps with acne, texture, pigment, scars and even aging. Start slow and work your way up each night. I recommend Adapalene over the counter or Skin Medicinals compounded tretinoin for prescription. For Skin Medicinals, your dermatologist crafts a specific prescription for your skin type and concerns."
Nourish your barrier
“After a decade of stripping all the good oils from our skin by over-exfoliating, most realize that we need to really nourish that barrier, not harm it,” Dr. Bhanusali says. “As such, more and more brands/ products are focusing on strengthening the barrier. I love the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($32) for combo skin or the Rhode Barrier Butter ($38) if you have dry skin, especially in these cold months. They are thick and loaded with barrier-supporting ingredients. The polyglutamic acid in the barrier butter acts like a sponge, keeping all the hydration in your skin where it belongs."
Don’t forget your lips
Finally, Dr. Bhanusali reminds us of the mantra, “Lip care is skincare.” He continues, “I love that lip products are finally being used more than just for a pop of gloss. Rhode’s lip peptide ($18) has become a favorite and mostly because of the packed formula. Peptides are used to help nourish the skin and enhance the structural framework. As we get older, our collagen tends to break down and so it’s important to strengthen it while we can.”
Aging well
What I love the most about Dr. Bhanusali’s approach to skincare is that it is data-backed, and instead of fearing signs of aging, he embraces them. “As our dear friend Martha Stewart once said, I believe in ‘aging well,’” he explains. “I’ve never liked demonizing aging. In general, growing old is a privilege, but we should care for our skin the way we do other parts of our body. The goal is to maximize skin health so we look on the outside how we feel on the inside.”
