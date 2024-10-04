History-Making SI Swimsuit Model Leyna Bloom Says Beauty Is All Around Us
In 2021, Leyna Bloom made history as the first transgender woman to grace the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue. The groundbreaking moment not only redefined beauty standards but also solidified her place as a trailblazer. The Illinois native has posed for the magazine each year since her debut, and in 2024, she was named an official brand legend when she was featured alongside 26 other franchise icons in the 60th anniversary issue.
Beyond her modeling milestones, Bloom is constantly sharing profound messages about diversity and inclusion, and advocating for people of color and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as inspiring change in the fashion and entertainment industries. Her philosophy on beauty is a powerful one.
“I think beauty can be masculine, can be feminine, can be in between,” Bloom says, reflecting on her own definition of beauty. “Even though [your appearance] changes, what’s in [your heart] is really where people are going to love you at.”
For Bloom, who is a trained dancer and hair and makeup artist, beauty is a dynamic force that extends beyond physical appearances and into a broader discussion about representation.
“Once we have those conversations about age positivity, body positivity, trans visibility, [and] women of color in positions of power, when we really tackle those problems, we can heal,” she adds. “Beauty is in every element around us. That’s how I see it.”
The model is proud to be part of the SI Swimsuit family and delighted to represent a brand that embraces change, celebrates differences and isn’t afraid to make waves. She’s constantly thinking about how she can further move the needle and be a positive influence in this world.
“[SI Swimsuit was] a huge opportunity and I’m so grateful for it. But you know, I have so many more boundaries to break. So I have to just constantly put my sweatpants on and say, ‘I am grateful and proud of what I did today. Now, what am I going to do tomorrow?’” she shared. “This is a huge opportunity, really on another level. Because I know it’s not just for me. It’s for all my communities—the Black girls, the Asian girls, the LGBTQ+ community—this is my moment, and I’m so proud of myself for that. But it’s also our moment, and we’re going to take it and keep stepping into our power.”