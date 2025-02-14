Jena Sims Shares How She Met Brooks Koepka in a Valentine’s Day GRWM—Plus, Every Product She Used
There’s nothing like taking a stroll down memory lane, especially on Valentine’s Day. While getting ready for date night to ride camels with husband Brooks Koepka in Dubai, Jena Sims reminisced on their first exchange 10 years ago. And even before meeting in person, the SI Swimsuit Rookie knew he was going to be her husband. In fact, she screenshot the Instagram DM because she knew they were going to look back and laugh at it one day.
As she starts to reveal what hooked the professional golfer off the bat, Sims lets out a little chuckle remembering the message. She had sent him a filtered photo outside her Los Angeles apartment near a twiggy plant and asked if the filter made her plant look tan. “This was Instagram before you could reply to a story,” she notes. “This was a cold call and the era of heavy Instagram filters.”
Koepka, who was living in West Palm Beach, Florida, responded, which actually surprised the mom-of-one. “I asked him years later what made you respond because I know you’re getting messages from girls,” she shares. “He said, ‘I don’t know, I looked at your profile and felt connected to you.”
Sims, who finally met him in person at the Masters, agreed. “I know that sounds terrifying to make the first move,” she says. “He said he appreciated my assertiveness because he knew where he stood with me.”
A decade later, the couple is enjoying a getaway in Dubai – where their date night looks very different from their usual nights of being at home watching “trashy reality” together. For their night out with their son Crew, Sims opted for a glowy, golden, bronzed look and a casual athleisure set by Vitality – recommended by Brittany Mahomes. “It’s the softest, most flattering, especially on the bootie.”
Keep scrolling for Sims’ go-to date night products from Dibs, el.f. beauty, Nars, Maybelline and more.
Eyes:
She tackles her eyes first by using Maybelline Liquid Liner Hyper Easy in Pitch Brown ($9.99). Her go-to shadow is the Nars palette applied with DIBS Beauty Dual Ended Eyeshadow Brush ($22). Sims wipes away any unwanted makeup with Clarins Instant Eye Makeup Remover ($33).
Nars Summer Solstice Eyeshadow Palette, ($60)
For her brows, Refy Brow Sculpt ($24) helps keep them in place. As for her lashes, she uses the Shiseido Eyelash Curler ($27) and Benefit They’re Real Magnet Mascara ($29).
Face:
Being in the desert, the 36-year-old actress added a little tan to her complexion with the
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi sunshine drops ($39). Then she used the Rodan and Fields as her base with the Rodan and Fields Radiant Defense Liquid Brush ($31).
Rodan and Fields Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid in Golden/4, ($63)
The e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer in Medium Peach ($7) helped her cover any dark spots with a
Beauty Blender ($20) and the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Concealer Brush ($40). The Sephora Fan Brush 43 ($17) is also perfect for precise application.
Sims shows off how she contours her face using DIBS Beauty products including the contour stick,DIBS Beauty Glowtour Blush in Aura ($38) and DIBS Beauty Moonlit Glow Glow Bouncy Highlighter ($38) with DIBS Beauty Duo Brush Face ($36). To finish and keep the makeup in place, her go-to is Huda Beauty Loose Baking Setting Powder in Cupcake ($39).
DIBS Beauty Glowtour Contour in Starlit, ($38)
Lips:
Dose of Colors Liquid Matte in Lazy Daisy, ($24)
For the perfect pout, it only requires two products. The lip gloss and a lipliner that defines the mouth. Sims uses Maybelline Lifter Liner Lipliner in Out of Line ($9.99).