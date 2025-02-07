Jena Sims Flaunts Incredible Figure in Two-Toned Bikini Snap on Dubai Vacation
Jena Sims is making everyone envious of her vacation in Dubai as fans wish they were resting up in the gorgeous city, too. The only thing making fans more jealous, however, is the model’s stunning frame in her equally stunning swimsuit.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who debuted on the pages last year with a shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai, took to Instagram to post a photo dump of her time in Dubai. The collection of images includes flicks of appetizing dishes, dimly lit dinners outside and impressive architectural design. She also added pictures of her adorable family enjoying the trip. But all anyone could focus on in this compilation of images was how good Sims looked in her two-toned bikini.
The swimsuit top she wore in the first snap of the IG carousel consists of a half-black and half-chocolate wrap bikini top with a dark brown ring located in the center of the piece. This ring shape can also be found on both sides of the bikini bottoms, which are also half-black and half-chocolate. This detailing certainly added a seductive edge to the item that we now desperately want in our closets.
Matching with the color schemes of the ensemble, Sims went with dark brown and black tortoiseshell sunglasses as her only accessory as she lounged on a pool chair in the water.
“Du-Bye,” Sims captioned the series of photos shared with her 310,000 followers.
A vacation as relaxing as this one is just the thing Sims and her husband Brooks Koepka needed before things got too busy for the athlete, who is currently a professional golfer for the LIV Golf League.
Koepka joined the LIV Golf League after his first invitational series in June 2022 and now remains one of the most successful players. One of his many accomplishments includes the 2023 PGA Championship title, his fifth major victory of his career.
With Koepka being such a force on the green, it’s only natural their son, Crew Sims Koepka, has already taken an interest in the sport. Sims documents her son’s precious journey of taking after his legendary dad, especially whenever he looks like he wants to take the golf cart for a spin or use his mini golf club to hit a couple of balls across the field.
The lovely family of three used their downtime to travel the world in style and we couldn’t be happier for their special family time.