Kylie Jenner’s Red Wine Nails Are So Hot Girl Fall-Coded: Get the Look
You can always tell the season by taking a glance at Kylie Jenner’s nails. September has begun and the reality TV star is over Brat summer and ready for a cozy fall and her manicure, of course, has to match her mood. The entrepreneur, who runs clothing brand Khy, beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and others, tapped her go-to nail guru Zola Ganzorigt for a stunning new red wine-inspired burgundy-brown look.
“Match your nails to your wine because it’s already fall ♥️🍷@kyliejenner,” the manicurist, who also works with Sabrina Carpenter, Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, captioned the post. She noted that the glossy, deep warm plum shade was OPI’s Yes My Condor Can-do!. Shop the polish below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
OPI GelColor - Yes My Condor Can-do!, $20.50 (beyondpolish.com)
The beautiful shade from OPI’s Peru Collection also comes in a non-gel regular polish version for $9.25. Shop more shades at beyondpolish.com.
The 27-year-old opted for a short square manicure with a generous layer of a glossy top coat. She snapped a stunning selfie during golden hour as she sipped on a perfectly complementary glass of red wine. She sat on a cream couch—a bold move—and donned super comfy clothing, including a black ribbed scoop neck tank top and soft black sweatpants.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, sported her signature super glowy soft glam, including feathered brows, a luminous, minimal bronzed base allowing her natural freckles to shine through, rosy cheeks and a matte pinky-nude lip. Her medium-length dark locks were naturally wavy and tousled in the second slide.