Khloe Kardashian's Summer Nails Prove Bejeweled Manicures are Still In
Khloe Kardashian is in her glitz and glam era, though we think she’s kind of always been keen on dramatic looks. The reality TV star just incorporated color into her manicure in the most dazzling and minimalist way, and we’re immediately bringing the inspo pic to our nail artist before the end of summer.
The Good America denim and clothing brand cofounder tapped go-to nail guru Zola Ganzorigt for a new acrylic set featuring a subtle and timeless base combo of Bubble Bath and Bare My Soul. The mom of two, who shares her kids True and Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, topped it off with little gems of different colors and shapes delicately stuck onto each almond nail.
“Love,” makeup aritst Mary Phillips commented.
“Obsessed,” Shelby Smith added.
Ganzorigt first put together a similar version of this super cute and girly look for Kylie Jenner’s 27th birthday nails Aug. 10. The slightly shorter and pinker nails were also featured in a campaign for the entrepreneur’s vodka seltzer brand, Sprinter.
We noticed that while Kardashian, 40, opted for several chunky gold rings to pair with her nails, Jenner who is a mom of two kids, Stormi and Aire, accessorized with bright silver pieces on almost every finger.
“So simple and so cute and so demure!!,” one fan exclaimed, quoting the viral TikTok sound and trend.
Ganzorigt works closely with fellow A-list celebs Sabrina Carpenter, Vanessa Hudgens and Adele. She is also responsible for Hailey Bieber’s signature "glazed donut" nails. Earlier this summer she gave Bieber the cutest farmers market-inspired manicure, and created the sweetest little “summer garden” on Jenner’s nails.