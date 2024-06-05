Lily Aldridge Shares Her Philosophy on Beauty and Skincare
At the age of 38, Lily Aldridge feels comfortable in her own skin. She‘s an accomplished model, a mom of two, a passionate philanthropist, a fragrance line creator and an SI Swimsuit legend. This year, while participating in a powerful 60th anniversary photo shoot alongside fellow brand icons, the California native also shared her personal philosophy on skincare and beauty. Aldridge also touched on how her routine has changed over the years, in addition to her perception of herself.
“I really love just beautiful, healthy, shiny skin, so that’s what I strive for,” she stated of her skincare outlook while on location in Hollywood, Fla. “I’m not perfect. No one is. My philosophy for skincare is to be more loving to myself and my skin. If I break out, I’m like, ’It’s beautiful. It’s fine.’”
The SI Swimsuit star, who landed on the cover as a rookie in 2014 for the brand’s 50th anniversary issue alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal, has made it a point to embrace and find the beauty in her imperfections as she’s “aging and wrinkling. She also gives herself grace.
“I don’t want to be perfect,” she explained. “I want to be me.”
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added that her skincare routine is simple, and while she occasionally tries new products, she has certainly found the “staples” that just work for her skin.
Aldridge is a firm believer in the idea that when you are (figureatively) glowing on the inside, you’ll glow on the outside, too. She also shared that she loves a good infrared sauna treatment.
“I don’t know if that’s necessarily a beauty product, but it’s a beauty routine—sweating and having that experience,” she said. “It’s almost meditative, too. So it’s good for your body and your mind, which I think as I’m getting older, I appreciate that connection more. If you’re mentally taking care of yourself, then you just are glowing.”