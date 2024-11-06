Social Media Reacts to Eileen Gu’s SI Swimsuit Debut: ‘Bout Time’
Eileen Gu swept the 2022 Winter Olympics, catapulting her into the spotlight and sports stardom after winning gold in the big air and halfpipe and silver in the slopestyle events. The 21-year-old, who was born and raised in San Francisco, Calif. but chose to represent China at the Beijing Games, became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing and the first person to win three medals in a single games that year. Known as China’s “Snow Princess” she also made headlines by perfectly executing the difficult and unprecedented double cork 1620, a trick few women have been able to nail.
This week, she makes her mark in modeling — an industry in which she certainly is no stranger — as she poses for photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
“Joining the 2025 SI Swimsuit roster is @eileengu⛷️The 21-year-old is a three-time Olympic medalist, model, Stanford University student and no stranger to international stardom and high-altitude thrills. Her fearless approach to everything both on and off the slopes is simply inspiring and one of the many reasons why we are so excited to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family. 🫶To see exclusive sneak peeks from Eileen’s SI Swimsuit debut follow along all day long right here on @si_swimsuit and get to know her at the link in our bio,” SI Swimsuit wrote on Instagram beneath a stunning image of Gu in a white mesh one-piece.
Tons of fans and fellow brand stars flooded the comments to cheer her on.
“Yessssssss 🙌🙌🙌,” two-time SI Swim model Lauren Chan commented.
“OMG!!!😍🔥,” LSU gymnast and fellow brand star Olivia Dunne added.
“omgggg loveeeee,” DJ and ’24 rookie Xandra Pohl wrote.
“Proud of you!!!!” Brooke Besikov exclaimed.
“She’s so smart and beautiful,” one fan stated.
“BOUT TIME ❤️😍,” another chimed.
“She is a force!!!!,” someone else chirped.
“I can't wait any longer!!!😍😍😍,” one person admitted.
“SI Swimsuit might be back,” another fan declared.
“What a freaking STUNNER!!!!,” one user said.
Earlier this year Gu won gold for her SKI SuperPipe performance at the X Games Aspen and secured her 15th World Cup win. She now holds the most World Cup wins of any free ski athlete.
Off the slopes, the Stanford University quantum physics student is also certainly a force of nature. The model, signed with IMG, has graced the covers of Vogue China, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, and posed for major brands like Louis Vuitton, Victoria‘s Secret and Tiffany & Co.