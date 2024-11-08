SI Swimsuit Models React to Eileen Gu’s Stunning Brand Debut: ‘Iconic’
Taking a break from the slopes, professional freestyle skier Eileen Gu traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this week for her SI Swimsuit debut. The 21-year-old athlete will be featured in the 2025 magazine, out next May, and fans have been unable to get enough of her sneak peeks on set thus far.
While on location, Gu rocked several stunning swimsuits, including a white one-piece with sheer paneling by Always on Holiday, as well as a red hot Baywatch-inspired suit courtesy of Norma Kamali. And while both looks garnered tons of attention on social media, the latter really caught the eye of several fellow SI Swimsuit stars.
“She’s a three-time Olympic medalist, a fashion icon, and a trailblazer for young athletes who has officially joined the 2025 SI Swimsuit roster! ✨,” the brand wrote in a Nov. 7 Instagram post. “She is Eileen Gu.”
In the photo, Gu sat poolside on a towel as she propped herself up with one hand and held her blonde locks with the other. She smiled sweetly for the camera as photographer Ben Horton snapped the image.
“Ahhhhh 🙌,” 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie Berkleigh Wright exclaimed in the comments section.
“Gotta have the iconic red one piece!” fellow rookie Jena Sims noted.
“YEAHHH🤍🤍🤍,” two-time brand star Olivia Ponton cheered.
“👏👏👏👏👏,” rookie Sharina Gutierrez wrote in the form of emojis.
Tons of the Olympic athlete’s fans also piped in to the comments with praise.
“She’s a queen!! 😍❣️,” one user stated.
“She’s the true goat 😍🙌❤️,” someone else added.
As Sims pointed out in her comment, a red one-piece swimsuit is in fact an “iconic” look that many SI Swimsuit models have sported over the years. Take, for example, Brooks Nader on the cover of the 2023 issue in the Dominican Republic or Brittany Mahomes in Belize this year.
Gu is no stranger to posing in front of the camera, as in addition to her athletic achievements, the two-time ESPY Award winner has also done plenty of modeling work. She’s previously collaborated with notable brands including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Victoria’s Secret, and has graced the pages of publications like InStyle China and Vogue France.
Of the incredible group of athletes posing for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in Florida, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day stated, “[These women] defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”