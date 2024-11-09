SI Swimsuit Models React to Nelly Korda’s ‘Amazing’ Magazine Photo
In case you missed it, Nelly Korda is officially an SI Swimsuit model. The athlete, who is currently the No. 1 female professional golfer in the world, traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., for her feature in the forthcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, where she was photographed by visual artist Ben Horton.
While on set, the 26-year-old Bradenton, Fla., native rocked several swimwear looks, including a stunning white bikini by Vitamin A. In addition to releasing the exclusive image on our website, the SI Swimsuit Instagram account posted the photo on social media to major fanfare.
“She is beauty, she is grace, she is Nelly Korda. ✨,” read the Nov. 7 Instagram caption. “The 26-year-old is currently the No. 1-ranked female golfer in the world and the first name we’ve added to our 2025 SI Swimsuit roster!🏌️♀️.”
Plenty of fans chimed into the comments section to hype Korda up, including several fellow SI Swimsuit models who couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous pic.
“I just said oh my god out loud,” 2024 brand rookie Jena Sims admitted.
“🔥🔥🔥,” wrote fellow rookie Berkleigh Wright, while 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Alex Morgan and four-time brand star Haley Kalil expressed their thoughts with more flame emojis of their own.
“Amazing,” cheered Sharina Gutierrez.
“the woman who can do it all at the highest level 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else added.
“Someone call the fire department,” another user urged.
“👏👏👏,” the official LPGA Tour IG account applauded.
Throughout her professional career, Korda has claimed 14 LPGA victories to date, six of which have taken place in 2024 alone. Earlier this year, she became only the third woman in LPGA Tour history to claim five consecutive victories, beginning with the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship in January and concluding with the Chevron Championship in March. And earlier this week, in addition to her SI Swimsuit reveal, Korda was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA.
“Winning the Rolex Player of the Year means so much to me,” she stated in a press release about the exciting accolade. “This season has had its highs and challenges, and I’m just really grateful for the people around me who have helped me get here. It’s been a team effort, and I’m proud to share this moment with them.”
While you eagerly await the release of her full gallery, which will drop next May, take a sneak peek at Korda’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot with exclusive behind the scenes snapshots here.