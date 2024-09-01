Molly Sims Is ‘Obsessed’ With These Affordable Matte Red Lipsticks for Fall
While we love a nude lip year-round, there’s just something about red lipstick that screams “autumn.” It appears that SI Swimsuit legend Molly Sims agrees, as the model, actress and skincare entrepreneur recently revealed her current beauty obsessions with People. On the list? The lippies she’s loving for the incoming season.
“Going into fall, I’m obsessed with this,” Sims stated of the lipsticks from French makeup artist Violette’s brand, VIOLETTE_FR. “I have a couple. It creates that just-bitten look. You can even do a tiny bit on the cheeks. It’s phenomenal.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Matte Rose Petal Lipstick - Petal Bouche Matte, $31 (violettefr.com)
Available in a brick red, crimson and a dark pink hue, these lipsticks are long-wearing with a velvety matte finish. The creamy formula is highly-pigmented and buildable for your desired intensity, so you can opt for a flush of color or go for bold.
The shade “Amour Fou,” pictured above, is truly the perfect red for fall. If you’re interested in trying two at a time, though, you can opt for the Petal Bouche Duo ($52.70) at a discount.
“Petal Bouche is inspired by an unforgettable red-black rose that I saw at Jardin Bagatelle in Paris when I was just 8 years old,” Violette noted on the brand’s website. “It was powerful, fiery and sensual—so memorable that it stayed with me and was the very first lip product I knew I had to create when I launched VIOLETTE_FR.”