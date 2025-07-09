Swimsuit

These 4 SI Swimsuit Models Are on TIME’s 2025 ‘Most Influential Digital Voices’ List

We’re cheering on this star-studded group as they add another major milestone to their résumés.

Bailey Colon

Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

On Wednesday morning, TIME revealed the group of 100 creators featured on their 2025 Most Influential Digital Voices list.

“Led by changes in consumer behavior that accelerated during the pandemic, digital creators, the entrepreneurs who have built businesses through significant online followings, have emerged to shape our culture,” editor in chief of TIME Sam Jacobs penned.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the group of SI Swimsuit models who made this incredible list.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maher made her SI Swimsuit debut as its second-ever digital cover model in Sept. 2024 before her first in-magazine feature hit newsstands for the brand’s 2025 issue in May. She also made her runway debut with the brand during Swim Week in Miami later that month.

“Somebody asked me like, ‘Was it tough being in a swimsuit?’” Maher mentioned on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. “I love showing my body. I love showing what this body has done for me. I mean, I’ve been to two Olympics now. It does amazing things on the field, and it’s just perfect for what it does.”

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 during the peak of her collegiate gymnastics career. One month after she retired from the sport in April 2025, she graced the cover of the magazine’s latest issue in May.

“There are some athletes who take NIL to this extent where they forget who they are and it’s their whole identity, but Livvy has done it right,” fellow cover girl Jordan Chiles shared with ESPN on the athlete’s renowned success. Dunne has amassed over $4.1 million in deals according to On3.com.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Indah. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Earle made history as the magazine’s inaugural digital cover star just over one year ago, when the team joined her in Miami for two photo shoots. She traveled to Jamaica for her first feature in the fold before heading back to Miami for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in late May.

“My success was a bit of a snowball effect,” Earle told TIME. “I always say my content is like a never-ending TV show that you subscribe to for daily updates on my family, my friends, makeup—it’s not just one thing.”

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Kalil was named the co-winner of the magazine’s first-ever Swim Search competition alongside brand staple Camille Kostek, and shot for the magazine three times over three years from 2019-2021 en route to becoming a social media mogul.

"The clients that I’ve checked off my dream list, I can’t even imagine that I’ve worked with them, and it is all thanks to the SI Swim Search,” the model declared in 2024, stating that the open casting call has “opened up so many doors” for the Minnesota native.

Next. The Best String Bikinis to Balance Minimalism and Style. The Best String Bikinis to Balance Minimalism and Style. dark

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews