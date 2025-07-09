These 4 SI Swimsuit Models Are on TIME’s 2025 ‘Most Influential Digital Voices’ List
On Wednesday morning, TIME revealed the group of 100 creators featured on their 2025 Most Influential Digital Voices list.
“Led by changes in consumer behavior that accelerated during the pandemic, digital creators, the entrepreneurs who have built businesses through significant online followings, have emerged to shape our culture,” editor in chief of TIME Sam Jacobs penned.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the group of SI Swimsuit models who made this incredible list.
Ilona Maher
Maher made her SI Swimsuit debut as its second-ever digital cover model in Sept. 2024 before her first in-magazine feature hit newsstands for the brand’s 2025 issue in May. She also made her runway debut with the brand during Swim Week in Miami later that month.
“Somebody asked me like, ‘Was it tough being in a swimsuit?’” Maher mentioned on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. “I love showing my body. I love showing what this body has done for me. I mean, I’ve been to two Olympics now. It does amazing things on the field, and it’s just perfect for what it does.”
Olivia Dunne
Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 during the peak of her collegiate gymnastics career. One month after she retired from the sport in April 2025, she graced the cover of the magazine’s latest issue in May.
“There are some athletes who take NIL to this extent where they forget who they are and it’s their whole identity, but Livvy has done it right,” fellow cover girl Jordan Chiles shared with ESPN on the athlete’s renowned success. Dunne has amassed over $4.1 million in deals according to On3.com.
Alix Earle
Earle made history as the magazine’s inaugural digital cover star just over one year ago, when the team joined her in Miami for two photo shoots. She traveled to Jamaica for her first feature in the fold before heading back to Miami for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in late May.
“My success was a bit of a snowball effect,” Earle told TIME. “I always say my content is like a never-ending TV show that you subscribe to for daily updates on my family, my friends, makeup—it’s not just one thing.”
Haley Kalil
Kalil was named the co-winner of the magazine’s first-ever Swim Search competition alongside brand staple Camille Kostek, and shot for the magazine three times over three years from 2019-2021 en route to becoming a social media mogul.
"The clients that I’ve checked off my dream list, I can’t even imagine that I’ve worked with them, and it is all thanks to the SI Swim Search,” the model declared in 2024, stating that the open casting call has “opened up so many doors” for the Minnesota native.