These 5 SI Swimsuit Snapshots Are the Definition of ‘Pretty in Pink’
The color pink holds many different meanings for many different people. This gorgeous hue can represent everything from romance to playfulness to love to embracing one’s feminine side. But, most of all, this is a color that makes for some of the most fashion-forward swimwear pieces!
Over the years, SI Swimsuit has seen several of our models looking like daydreams come to life in pretty pink swimsuits. The shade always further elevates a snapshot, giving the photo that perfect pop of color, as well as complementing the model’s complexion to an exceptionally flattering degree.
All this and more is why it’s a great time to take a look back at some of the best pink swimsuit moments from over the years.
Photographed in Portugal, Olivia Dunne looked absolutely ravishing in this light pink crochet bikini from Andi Bagus. The swimsuit doubles as both a show-stopping beachwear ensemble for a fashionable day on the shore or a stylish day out if one chooses to mix and match the top and bottom pieces with different items in their closet.
It’s an option that’s ultra chic and cool by design, but easily becomes super flirty and cute due to the baby pink hue.
Kamie Crawford gives the SI Swimsuit brand a run for its money with this eye-catching pink bikini. There’s truly no way to not look like a total beach babe wearing a triangle bikini top and string bottom, and that can be seen in this stunning picture of the model in Dominica. Ola Vida certainly deserves some praise for creating such a classic piece.
A more muted tone, this blush pink should be the go-to for people who want something that’s subtle but still a guaranteed attention grabber.
Christen Goff’s snaps are always radiant. However, there’s something about her Barbados photo shoot that stands out as an easy favorite amongst many, and that something is none other than her modish two-piece from Solid & Striped.
Magenta and plaid are an underrated duo, as this praiseworthy ensemble juggles the classic pattern while putting a unique spin on it with the implementation of vibrant colors.
Standing in the warm sands of the Dominican Republic is Lauren Chan, who resembles a fabulous beach goddess in this throwback photo. On her body was a captivating swimsuit by Good American that’s definitely a must-have.
Combine fuchsia with an alluring cut-out one-piece swimsuit, and the result is a truly fresh and fierce look. This garment proves that one-pieces can be fun and flirty rather than simply basic. All it takes is a splash of pink!
Penny Lane basks under the sunrays of Portugal in such a picturesque way that it’s hard to turn away. Zimmerman’s strapless one-piece embodies the various ways one can incorporate any shade of pink into a swimsuit to make it a masterpiece.
If this dusty rose one-piece isn’t enough to get people to appreciate this color more, then we don’t know what will. The versatility this color provides is endless, as it allows for something striking without being too bold. To say this shade is a pleasant one is an understatement.