From Utah to Zanzibar, Chanel Iman Never Fails to Shine on an SI Swimsuit Set
Three shoots. Three years. One timeless model.
Following SI Swimsuit staple Chanel Iman’s rookie campaign in Madagascar, the now-34-year-old traveled to Utah and Zanzibar before returning to the fold once again in 2024.
“Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is one of the reasons why I wanted to be a model,” Iman told the magazine following her eight-year hiatus. “I’ve had some pretty incredible shoots and travels [with the brand] ... And every photo shoot has been completely different. Some of the most beautiful photos that I’ve ever shot in my life have been captured with SI Swim.”
Catch a glimpse of the three-year period that commenced Iman’s legacy.
2014: Madagascar
During the model’s debut feature, Iman traveled to Madagascar alongside photographer Derek Kettela. Little did she know, she would be joined by some unexpected co-stars during her time on the shoreline: a group of lemurs.
“I almost had a bite right between my boobs,” Iman told Page Six about her experience shooting with the animals. “It was my fault because I put a banana between the two of them. All you needed was a little food, and then they all jumped on you.”
2015: Utah
The following year, Iman took her talents stateside as she perched on Utah’s burnt-orange cliffside. “I was really excited to get the phone call again from Sports Illustrated because I had such a great shoot the first time we shot it in Madagascar,” Iman said at the time, calling her rookie feature her “all-time favorite shoot.”
Hopping onto the concrete, the model also disclosed that this scenic frame was a goal of hers. “I’ve always wanted to do a shot in the middle of the road because I always felt it would just be badass,” she said. “And that was the perfect road to do it on.”
2016: Zanzibar
Iman’s adventurous spirit never wavers, and her 2016 shoot in Zanzibar is a glorious example. In fact, she was joined by massive snakes during her third feature in the fold and shared some behind the scenes details with PEOPLE.
“I started off with one python snake and then they brought out the second one,” Iman told the publication. “It was really easy because their mouths were taped, but there’s always that fear that the tape might come off and they might just squeeze the crap out of you.”
Rest assured, the model was perfectly safe and rejoined the fold once more in Belize for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.