Olandria’s Favorite Beauty Trend of the Moment Is a Summer Makeup Bag Staple

A former Love Island USA contestant, Olandria has taken the fashion and beauty worlds by storm within the last year. And as a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, the 28-year-old Alabama native absolutely nailed her poses while on set in Fort Myers, Fla.

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Olandria when she participated in an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A exclusively published in our newsletter, The Swim Edit. While the model and television personality shared her top fashion brands of the moment and teased a few upcoming projects, she also revealed her favorite beauty trend of the summer—and it’s a completely relatable pick.

Olandria | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“Bold pink blush [because] it gives a doll-like effect to my face,” Olandria shared, adding that her favorite blushes of the moment are by Juvia’s Place, MAC Cosmetics and Danessa Myricks. “There’s no such thing as blush blindness to me.”

Olandria | Savion Washington/Getty Images

Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks from each of the brands Olandria is currently loving.

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Juvia’s Place

This buildable powder blush features two shades of pink, which, when blended together, creates the perfect, sun-kissed touch of color on your cheekbones.

MAC Cosmetics

This neon pink matte blush is a showstopper, and the product offers up to 12 hours of radiant coverage. Plus, the buildable pigment allows you to apply a little or a lot based on the look you’re going for.

Earlier this year, Olandria partnered with MAC Cosmetics and celebrity makeup artist Ngozi Esther Edeme on a blush campaign, where the television personality once again declared her love for the product.

“I love blush—shout out to Esther—I truly feel like it brings out my features, and I really want a lotta women with deep, dark skin tones to not be scared to put blush on,” Olandria told the beauty brand. “It’s beautiful and it highlights our beauty that we already have within.”

Sephora

We love a multipurpose product, and this matte balm is suitable for both cheeks and lips. The creamy Danessa Myricks blurring balm in shade “IT Girl, a poppy cool pink, is great for tossing in your beach bag this summer.

For a first look at more exclusive interviews with SI Swimsuit talent and friends of the brand, subscribe to The Swim Edit newsletter.

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