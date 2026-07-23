From Rehearsals to Showtime, Watch the Making of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week was one for the books. The catwalk at the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, was a spectacular display of swimwear, from sunkissed styles and nautical pinup vibes to a biker babe aesthetic and suits inspired by the famed Versace mansion.

In case you haven’t yet seen it, now is the perfect time to stream the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu or Hulu on Disney+ to catch yourself up on everything you missed. Plus, we’re having a little Swim Week FOMO already, and are pleased to present the making of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show below.

Hosted by SI Swimsuit legend Kate Love, the model offered a peek behind the curtain leading up to the main runway show event. In addition to showing viewers a look at model fittings and explaining how each look is sorted by theme, Love got a chance to catch up with models and runway stars like XANDRA, Katie Austin and Alix Earle, all of whom shared their thoughts leading up to the show.

Members of the SI Swimsuit team also made an appearance, including fashion editor Margot Zamet, who showcased racks of suits prior to models strutting the runway.

“It’s been a bit of a haul to get here, as you can see, we have lots of swimsuits around us, lots of accessories,” Zamet stated prior to showtime. “We have fit, I think, 38 girls now, so that’s a lot. It’s evolving, we’re sweating, we’re nervous, but it’s going really well.”

Meanwhile, as the show approached, Love shared more content backstage while models prepped for their moment in the spotlight. She helped friend of the brand Stassi Schroeder with a last-minute decision regarding adding to her bronzed glow before taking her seat to watch the action.

Prior to models walking out onto the runway, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day was captured making a passionate speech, thanking the women for “being beautiful humans and supporting us and supporting each other and ... really standing up for women all in every way.”

Post show, Love signed off with a “thank you” before adding, “It’s been crazy. I think everyone has been through all the emotions of the rainbow. We’re so excited to have had such a good show, and we’re all just gonna go have a good time now. So thanks so much, and we’ll see you next time.”

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