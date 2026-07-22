Celebrate Napheesa Collier’s WNBA Return With a Look Back at Her 2026 SI Swimsuit Debut

It’s official, WNBA fans: Napheesa Collier is back on the court!

As reported by CBS Sports, the Minnesota Lynx confirmed on Tuesday, July 21, that their star forward would be making her season debut during Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Storm. The outlet also shared tweets from ESPN reporter Kendra Andrews, who added that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said the player would be on a “time restriction,” later adding, “This is not a full tilt ... we still have a couple more steps to go before we see the Phee we know her to be.”

Even so, the athlete still scored 24 points and 10 rebounds for the team, and the Lynx ultimately came out victorious over the Storm with a final game score of 86-76.

A five-time WNBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a cofounder of the Unrivaled league (among countless other accolades), Collier has been out of action since the start of the season after undergoing surgery on both ankles following injuries she sustained throughout last season. The team also confirmed Collier had returned to practice at the start of the month, with yesterday’s news further cementing the current state of her healing journey.

So, to celebrate Collier’s return to the hardwood, we’re taking a look back at her stunning 2026 SI Swimsuit debut!

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Appearing in the latest annual SI Swimsuit issue as one of three featured athletes, Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., alongside fellow WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and track-and-field record-breaker Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. For her Sunshine State shoot, the SI Swimsuit style team aimed to shine a spotlight on the strength and beauty of these elite athletes, with “sleek cuts, strong lines and minimal details” the name of the proverbial game.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“I mean, SI Swimsuit is just so iconic. It’s something that I always love looking at. Something that, as soon as I found that I had this opportunity, I’d been looking forward to. So I was going to get here no matter what,” the athlete told the magazine after revealing some unfortunate travel issues almost caused her to miss the South Florida shoot. “This is something I always wanted to do. I love SI Swimsuit ... I just think it’s so beautiful, so empowering. I love seeing the women on it. This has always been a huge goal of mine.”

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Congratulations to Collier on her incredible return to the court—needless to say, we can’t wait to see what the WNBA superstar does as the season progresses! In the meantime, you can check out Collier’s full 2026 gallery here.

More SI Swimsuit