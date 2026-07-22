A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Lizzo’s July 2026 Digital SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot

While on set in South Florida, July 2026 digital SI Swimsuit cover model Lizzo proved that she’s an absolute natural in front of the camera. The four-time Grammy Award-winning musician posed for photographer Robin Harper in Miami, where she was photographed at a private mansion and along the bay while onboard a Residence Yacht Club charter.

Lizzo’s complete gallery of images was released yesterday, Tuesday, July 21, which you’ll find here. The artist and entrepreneur rocked a variety of suits while on location, including pieces from her very own brand, Yitty Swim. And while this was Lizzo’s first time on a photo shoot set with SI Swimsuit, it wasn’t her first collaboration with the brand. The “Good As Hell” singer performed at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week back in May.

“When I was younger, I saw [the SI Swimsuit Issue] and never imagined somebody with my body type would be on the cover,” Lizzo admitted during her cover interview with Paper Magazine’s editorial director, Mickey Boardman. “It’s just incredible to see how we’ve redefined sexy, redefined confidence and redefined what a swimsuit body is since I was a kid. The whole runway show was so beautiful, with all different kinds of bodies being celebrated, like pregnant bodies. I thought it was just really, really cute and fabulous. So to be on the cover, I do feel like... wow.”

Following the release of yesterday’s striking cover image, Lizzo took to Instagram to share a few official snapshots captured by Harper, as well as a BTS video in which she struck several poses out on the water at night. “Yacht is my natural habitat 🤎,” she stated in the caption of her Instagram reel.

“The FACE IS LETHAL LIZZIE 😮‍💨🤎,” one of Lizzo’s 11.2 million followers on the platform stated.

“Get it Lizzo!!! 🙌🏾😍🔥🔥🔥,” someone else added.

“ENERGY! 🔥,” another fan pointed out of the Hustlers star’s vibes.

“That hair everything 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else added.

In her cover story, Lizzo also provided some insight for how to feel great in swimwear: “The most fabulous thing about a swimsuit is feeling confident in it,” she stated. “A lot of people think the bikini is the most fabulous, but I’ve seen people look fabulous in a one-piece because they feel so confident and sexy. You need that.

Read Lizzo’s full interview here, and check out some exclusive photos captured on set below.

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff

Lizzo on set | SI Staff