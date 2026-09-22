Olympian Eileen Gu Is SK-II’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu announced her first global skincare partnership yesterday, Monday, Sept. 22, as the 23-year-old athlete was revealed as a global brand ambassador for Japanese skincare brand SK-II.

In a press release shared with SI Swimsuit, the six-time Olympic medalist expressed how the skincare brand’s “Free to Bare” purpose, which highlights how women can shine on their own terms with or without makeup, felt authentic to her. “Partnering with SK-II is a fantastic fit for me because it’s all about the base, and the base is showing up exactly how you are, as who you are,” Gu noted. “Healthy bare skin is the foundation upon which you can build. It doesn’t mean no makeup—having skin that makes you feel strong is the foundation for that too.”

Eileen Gu | Courtesy of SK-II

Gu, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., is an incredible example of a woman living life on her own terms. The athlete, who is the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, refuses to be put in a box. In addition to being a professional athlete, Gu is a two-time ESPY winner, Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, a student at Stanford University and a model. In addition to her SI Swimsuit feature, the California native has landed on covers of publications like TIME, Vogue China and others.

“We’re all multifaceted, and different versions of ourselves can all be equally authentic,” Gu added in the SKI-II press release.

Yesterday, the brand released a campaign video that featured Gu clad in her ski gear (with a full face of makeup) before transitioning to the athlete bare-faced and equally as beautiful. The campaign highlights SK-II’s popular PITERA™ Facial Treatment Essence, which you can shop below.

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SK-II

Great for all skin types, the brand's Facial Treatment Essence is packed with SK-II’s proprietary ingredient, PITERA™, which helps boost your skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid. It targets everything from fine lines and age spots to uneven texture and dull, dry skin. The product has won several Best of Beauty Awards by Allure over the years, and has high marks from happy customers with an overall 4.4/5 rating.

Since the partnership was announced, several fans have jumped into the comments section of the Instagram post to note how on brand the collaboration really is.

“It’s so funny how SK-II spells skii and Eileen Gu does skiing 😄,” one person observed.

“Pun appreciated 👏,” someone else noted.

“Been waiting for this collab so perfect,” another user stated.

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