Paige Spiranac Loves SPF and Investing in High-Quality Skincare
SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac learned the importance of SPF and skin protection when she was a little girl. The golf instructor, who has been hitting the links since she was young, recalls her mother lathering her up in sunscreen before heading out under the sun—and it’s still something the 31-year-old still does today.
While on location for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring, the athlete opened up about her skincare journey and how she got to where she is today, as part of our “Beauty Evolution” series.
“Skincare is very important to me and I credit my mother for this,” Spiranac stated “I am constantly outside. I just need to have as much sunscreen as possible [and] reapply it when I’m out there.”
As everyone knows, the best kind of sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use.
The Colorado native, who posed in Aruba for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, admitted that in earlier stages of her life, she tried to use makeup to cover up imperfections and was constantly buying new foundations to see what worked best. Nowadays, she chooses to invest in high-quality (and sometimes more expensive) skincare products while not trying every brand new makeup product on the market.
“I felt that once my skin looked great, I felt more confident and I was actually spending less money on makeup,” Spiranac, who has built an Instagram following of four million, added. “Saving that money [and] investing it into really good skincare is going to save you down the road as well.”
She loves working monthly facials into her busy routine and using products from Obagi. The medical-grade skincare brand was founded by experts in 1988, and features a line of products from cleansers and moisturizers to lash growth-serums and facial oils. The products, good for all skin-types, offer a variety of items targeting different skincare issues. Shop the collection, ranging from $27 to $215, at Obagi.com.