Penny Lane Shares SI Swimsuit Model-Approved ‘Glowy 10 Minute Makeup’ Routine

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane just spilled her secrets for glowing summer skin, and the best part? Her full routine only takes 10 minutes!

The model stopped by Instagram on Thursday, June 25, posting a comprehensive video of her current makeup routine for a go-to glow. There, she walked fans through each product, all of which she listed in the caption of her post. Later, she reposted the video, adding the comment, "glowy 10 min makeup."

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To begin, Lane applied a layer of the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick ($48) from Charlotte Tilsbury, followed by the Revealer Concealer ($32) by Kosas. She then broke out two more concealers, adding the Concealer Pen with TFC8® ($68) by Victoria Beckham to brighten her browbones and chin, and the Pinpoint® Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil ($34) for color correction.

The Go With The Faux Freckle Stamp ($26) from Tarte Cosmetics was her next move, providing a sweet, sun-kissed look. Another layer of glow came from the Dior Forever Skin Bronze ($52), which she applied to add an all-over warmth. Lane then pivoted back to her brows, using the beloved Brow Freeze® ($26) by Anastasia Beverly Hills. She further perfected her brows with the BabyBlade Eyebrow Pencil ($35) and lined her eyes with the Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil ($33), both also by Victoria Beckham.

For blush, she used the Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo ($40) from Patrick Ta Beauty, setting everything with Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($43). Finally, Lane topped everything off with a natural-looking lip, lining her pout with the Lip Shape Defining Lip Liner ($34) and adding the luxurious Prada Balm ($50) for moisture.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

And, as if you needed another reason to try this radiant routine for yourself, one quick peek at the comment section on Lane’s Instagram video shows that the look is also SI Swimsuit model-approved!

“Glowing ✨✨✨,” Jasmine Sanders penned, to which Lane responded, “Thank you, beautiful girl.”

“Gorgeous as always,” Katie Austin praised.

“Omgg your skin is amazing 😱✨,” Hailey Clauson stated.

Of course, it wasn’t just SI Swimsuit models singing Lane’s praises, with other beauty lovers also applauding the simple-but-chic daytime look.

“Uhmmm GORGEOUS!!! As always!!!” content creator Celine Farach proclaimed, adding, “I am RUNNING to Sephora now, and nobody is going to stop me 😂”

“UNREAL, darling!! 😉 xx,” Tilbury herself weighed in, with Lane responding, “Thank you, beautiful! 🥰🤍🦋✨”

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, Lane is a longtime member of the SI Swimsuit family. She first joined the magazine with a cottagecore-inspired rookie shoot in Portugal in 2024, returning for a snowy sophomore shoot in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2025. Most recently, Lane traveled to Botswana for her third SI Swimsuit feature, posing for an adventurous, unforgettable feature in Southern Africa.

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