Shimmery Eyeshadow Is Winter’s Biggest Beauty Trend—Here’s How to Get Hailey Bieber’s Look
Minimal glam is having a moment—and there’s no better way to elevate your everyday makeup routine than with a swipe of glittering shadow across your lids.
From the Golden Globes red carpet to your favorite TikTok makeup influencers’ GRWM videos, sparkly eyeshadow is proving to be the season’s must-have trend. Beauty guru Patrick Ta, known for his luminous, sculpted looks, has been a longtime fan of shimmery shadow and regularly uses it on his A-list clients, including Alix Earle, Jasmine Tookes and Gigi Hadid. And now, thanks to Hailey Bieber’s latest viral TikTok showcasing her soft, winter glam, fans everywhere are hopping on the shimmer bandwagon.
It’s no surprise why this trend is taking off. Shimmery shadow offers the easiest one-product solution to transform your makeup without the fuss of blending multiple shades or worrying about undertones. Whether you're reaching for a champagne pop, a glittery pink or an icy metallic blue, a luminous lid can brighten any look and make your eyes the centerpiece.
Bonus? It also always doubles as a highlighter—whether for your cheekbones, tip of your nose, brow bone or even collarbones. Our favorite way to apply is with a light hand using a long, fluffy eyeshadow brush for a soft, diffused shimmer or by swirling your ring finger in the product and delicately tapping it onto your eyelid for a more concentrated, eye-catching sparkle.
From elegant soirées to cozy date nights, a little sparkle is all you need to keep the winter blues at bay. Below are some of our favorites to reach for.
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Glittery Eyeshadow in Space Cowboy, $24 (sephora.com)
This is the ultimate neutral shimmery—it doesn’t run too silver, gold or pink, thus complementing any outfit and skin tone. It‘s also become such a best-seller and makeup bag staple that they released a liquid liner ($28) and pencil liner ($23) in the same perfect Space Cowboy shade.
PATRICK TA Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo, $42 (sephora.com)
What’s better than one shimmery eyeshadow? Two shimmery eyeshadows! This gorgeous brand-new Patrick Ta Beauty drop is everything and more. It leaves the most radiant buttery finish and comes in five options each with a lighter and darker version of each shade. Watch how the makeup artist uses them here.
Too Faced Disco Crush High Shine Glitter Eye + Face Sparkle in Show Off, $30 (sephora.com)
We’re totally obsessed with the “show off” shade of this Too Faced glitter. Described as an “iridescent lavender with holographic sparkle,” it’s the perfect cotton candy pink color that delivers just the right amount of sparkles to mimic the coveted “wet” look.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!, $42 (sephora.com)
As soon as we watched Bieber transform instantly by swiping this across her lids, we simply had to add it to the cart. Shine bright like a diamond—literally—with this gorgeous pure platinum sparkle from Rihanna’s beauty line. This jelly-powder highlighter melts into your skin, delivering a 3D glittering veil of pure sparkle for your face and body.
DIOR BACKSTAGE Glow Face Palette in Universal, $40 (sephora.com)
It’s called Universal for a reason. Originally crafted to deliver a customizable glow to the face, this palette also offers the most gorgeous one-swipe shimmer for your lids. With four luminous shades—white, gold, bronze and rosy blush—it’s a go-to for any radiant glam look and has been a staple in my makeup bag for years.
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadow, $30 (sephora.com)
This weightless micro-glitter shadow is your shortcut to dazzling, high-impact eyes. Infused with light-reflecting pearls, it delivers a sparkling finish that shifts from a subtle shimmer to a bold, prismatic glitter. Since it’s more of a cream formula, rather than a powder, you can guarantee it won’t lift throughout the night.
MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Crystal Reflector™, $26 (sephora.com)
This single shadow is available in Quartz (a shimmering bright white) and Citrine (a sparkling golden yellow). It’s a bouncy, buildable powder that creates a subtle translucent shimmer on the eyes or cheeks. Use it like Mario does—dab it on as a topper for a luminous spotlight effect that glows from every angle.