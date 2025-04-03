16 SI Swimsuit-Approved Picks From the Sephora Savings Event
Get your carts ready — the Sephora Savings Event is officially back, and SI Swimsuit is here to help you shop like a pro. From April 4–14, Beauty Insider members can score up to 20% off their favorite products (plus 30% off all Sephora Collection items) using code SAVEMORE online, in-store, or at Sephora at Kohl’s. Whether you’re refilling holy grails, testing out viral TikTok favorites or giving your summer routine a total refresh, this is the time to do it.
Here’s how the savings break down: Rouge members get first access and 20% off starting April 4. VIB members can start saving 15% on April 8, and Insiders get 10% off starting the same day. If you’re not a member yet, it’s free to join and totally worth it.
As fashion and beauty fanatics, we know a thing or two about long-lasting SPF, frizz-proof hair savers and sweat-resistant makeup—and we’ve tested a lot of them. Below, we’re sharing 15 tried-and-true beauty favorites we’ll be snagging (or re-stocking on) while they’re on sale. These picks are fun, functional glam bag necessities. Trust us: your spring and summer glow-up starts here.
iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Extreme Cream, $48 (sephora.com)
This moisturizer has completely changed my makeup game. I included it in last fall’s Sephora Sale guide, and I just keep loving it more every day. It’s rich and hydrating without being too thick or pore-clogging—the perfect base for makeup or a standalone, glowy skin-loving essential.
Summer Fridays SPF 30, $36 (sephora.com)
I’m very picky when it comes to sunscreen—it has to be lightweight, leave no white cast, offer solid protection, layer well under makeup and be safe for my sensitive skin. I’ve repurchased this one multiple times and honestly don’t see myself ever stopping.
NuFACE® Mini+ Device, $250 (sephora.com)
Sephora sale season is the perfect time to splurge on that one item you’ve been eyeing for years—and this microcurrent-activated sculpting device is our top pick.
Saie Double-Ended Brush, $30 (sephora.com)
This dual-ended brush is the newest addition to my makeup routine, and I have no idea how I was applying concealer before. It’s perfect for saving space while traveling and feels incredibly soft on the skin, delivering a seamless, even application of cream products.
Hourglass Skin Tint, $49 (sephora.com)
This gorgeous, glowy skin tint delivers a sheer layer of coverage that blurs imperfections while letting your natural skin shine through. It’s perfect for a hot spring or summer day or as an everyday base.
Skinfix barrier+ Gel Cleanser, $30 (sephora.com)
As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I rarely stray from my fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested CeraVe or PanOxyl cleansers. But since I tried this one last December, it’s become a staple in my routine. It melts away SPF, makeup and oil without leaving my skin feeling dry or irritated like some other gel cleansers do.
Crown Affair Leave-In Conditioner, $48 (sephora.com)
This product has truly changed the air-dry game for me. It provides just the right amount of hydration post-wash—enough to tame frizz but light enough to keep hair feeling fresh, bouncy and lifted. I’ve also used the Crown Affair shampoo and conditioner for years, and every time I try something else, my hair just isn’t the same and I end up going back.
REFY Lip Gloss Fawn, $20 (sephora.com)
This has become the perfect finishing touch in my makeup routine. All the shades are gorgeous but Fawn complements my skin tone especially well. I love pairing it with the Victoria Beckham Lip Definer ($32) No. 4 or Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape ($24) in Lean
LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum, $32 (sephora.com)
I never stray from this super glowy, grippy primer when prepping my skin for makeup. It’s a lightweight, hydrating Korean serum-primer hybrid infused with Diamond Mineral Powder for a visibly smooth finish and long-lasting wear.
MERIT Cream Blush, $30 (sephora.com)
Merit has quickly become one of my favorite clean beauty brands—their blushes are incredibly creamy and pigmented yet blend effortlessly for sheer or buildable coverage. My go-to shades are “Cheeky” and “Fox” but this week I’m excited to add “Rouge” to my collection.
Charlotte Tilbury Mascara, #$29 (sephora.com)
This mascara is my go-to for instant volume, length and lift—the unique brush grabs every lash and the formula never clumps or flakes. Bonus: it conditions while it works and is totally clean and cruelty-free.
Kulfi Brow Gel, $26 (sephora.com)
I’ve been wanting to try this clean, all-in-one clear brow gel and serum forever—it smooths and sets brows with a flexible, flake-free hold while conditioning with ingredients like safflower and sunflower oil.
Soft Services Hand Cream, $62 (sephora.com)
A luxe hand cream that doubles as chic nightstand decor—what more could I ask for? This retinol-infused formula works overnight to plump skin with moisture, tame cuticles and strengthen nails, all while leaving behind the dreamiest warm, musky scent.
PATRICK TA Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $70 (sephora.com)
This velvety matte eyeshadow palette is my next splurge—a new addition I can’t wait to try. With warm and cool nudes plus creamy bases for sculpting and layering, it’s perfect for creating everything from soft daytime glam to bold night-out looks.
K18 Dry Shampoo, $48 (sephora.com)
This dry shampoo mist is next-level; the smartest tech I’ve ever used on my hair. It leaves my strands feeling truly brand new, with no white cast, buildup or obnoxiously heavy scent. This season, I’m excited to try the Vegamour ($36) one.
Gisou Hair Mask, $42 (sephora.com)
I’m the biggest fan of hair masks. I think it’s the closest way to getting a fresh salon look and silky soft texture without spending tons of money on a treatment. It‘s the ultimate form of self-care, and this Gisou one is my current favorite. I’m also a huge fan of the JVN ($36) one, and up next, I’m eager to try the Crown Affair one ($58), which I might just be purchasing this week.