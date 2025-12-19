Alix Earle, Jena Sims and Other SI Swimsuit Models Are Beating the Winter Chill by Soaking Up Some Sun
While we’re still technically two days away from the first day of winter, temperatures are dropping and in many parts of the country, snow is falling. And while we love a snow day as much as the next gal, there’s something to be said about leaving the dreary cold behind for sunny skies overhead and sand beneath your feet.
Clearly, several SI Swimsuit models past and present are of the same mindset, as plenty of brand stars have been finding themselves somewhere warm lately. Whether ringing in a milestone birthday with some girlfriends or turning a poolside afternoon into a photo opp, here are a few of our favorite models moments of the week.
Jena Sims
Sims, SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year, shared a carousel of images with her 334,000 Instagram followers on Monday in which she showcased an “Après beach” aesthetic. Clad in an ISMÊ Swim string bikini, the model and mom wore a beautifully patterned DOTTO two-piece set over top and accessorized with black sunnies by DIFF Eyewear. Shop her look here.
Alix Earle
Earle rang in her 25th birthday on Dec. 16, and to celebrate, she and her girls jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two-time SI Swimsuit model’s special trip included a fireworks show, hot dog birthday cake and plenty of bikinis.
Check out Earle’s animal print two-piece here.
Tunde Oyeneyin
Oyeneyin, a Peloton instructor and winner of the 2025 Swim Search, reminded her Instagram following that she is, in fact, a 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie with a trio of stunning swimwear snaps. In her post, Oyeneyin wore a gorgeous chartreuse and black patterned bikini, which she accessorized with a sheer black cover-up and a sun hat.
Sloane Stephens
A professional tennis player, Stephens swapped her racket for a series of black swimsuits when she posed for the issue in Aruba in 2018. Seven years later, the athlete rocks a one-piece just as well, this time on the beaches of the British Virgin Islands, as evidenced on her IG account.
Genie Bouchard
Bouchard was also spotted sunbathing in the British Virgin Islands recently, and quipped in a Dec. 15 Instagram caption that she was “not not having fun.” Clad in a rust-colored zebra print two-piece, the athlete leisurely chomped on a fruit skewer in several slides. Bouchard, who retired from professional tennis over the summer, was featured in back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issues in 2017 and 2018, in Turks and Caicos and Aruba, respectively.