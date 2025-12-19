Salma Hayek-Pinault’s Confidence on the SI Swimsuit Set Is the Energy We’re Bringing Into 2026
Once Salma Hayek-Pinault’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover hit the internet (and newsstands) in May, comments like “ICONIC,” “Amazing 😍” and “INSANE” quickly flooded in. The front page photograph, captured by Ruven Afanador in Mexico, depicts the 59-year-old actress kneeling in a power stance, her hands in her wet locks, as she gives the camera a smolder.
With such a self-assured look in her eye, it’s difficult to imagine, but leading up to the shoot, Hayek-Pinault experienced imposter syndrome and was in “an absolute panic” about being photographed for the issue. Following her fitting, she arrived to set so nervous she was shaking. As soon as she got ready to strike her first pose, however, something clicked.
“Just being in nature. Being in Mexico. Being with this team. Having been invited to this club that I never thought I would be a part of. I kind of wanted to cry. I felt this thing. And all of a sudden, I said, ‘F--- it. I am this ocean. I am this sand. I am this wind. I am beautiful like it is. Imperfect but wild and beautiful. I feel great about my body. I feel great about my age,’” she told us of channeling her confidence while on location. “And I had the f------ best time. I was free and I was wild. It was kind of spiritual. I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom. From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am. And, for all the bad crazy things that are happening, I’m grateful for this change in the world—where it’s celebrated to arrive at a certain age and still feel beautiful.”
Despite her trepidation, the From Dusk Till Dawn actress faced her fears, and we sure are glad she did. Hayek-Pinault’s resulting gallery from Cuixmala brings elegance to beachwear, and her fearless attitude is just the icing on the cake. In fact, as we think ahead to setting resolutions for 2026, Hayek-Pinault is going to be our ultimate muse when it comes to facing our fears head on in the year ahead.
“When you are always open and looking for the opportunity to grow and you evolve, you will surprise yourself,” she added during her cover interview.
Below, we’re taking a look back at just a few of our favorite images of the striking actress in Mexico, captured by Afanador for her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover.