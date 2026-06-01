This SI Swimsuit Model-Approved Low-Maintenance Skin Treatment Has Zero Downtime

When it comes to being prepared to hit the runway, SI Swimsuit models stay ready. And while a few of our SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show stars have shared glimpses of how they prepped for their moment on the catwalk on Saturday, May 30, no one is more candid about her routine than Jena Sims.

The 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, who posed for this year’s magazine in the Fort Myers, Fla., area, joined the brand in New York for launch week festivities earlier this month, and like several other brand models, she took part in skincare treatments by Sofwave. The non-invasive, FDA-approved face and body treatment uses ultrasound technology to improve the laxity, lift and tone of skin, and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time. Treatments jumpstart the body’s natural healing process, which stimulates the body’s natural production of collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin, all of which work toward creating a gorgeous, model-like glow from the inside out.

Sofwave treatments | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

For Sims, the gradual results and the fact that there is little to no downtime after a treatment are both major advantages. “I loved that Sofwave had virtually no downtime,” she says. “As a swimsuit model, I’m always cautious about treatments that could leave me looking overdone or require recovery time, so that was a huge plus. I also like that the results develop gradually over time, making the outcome look natural and refreshed rather than dramatic.”

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

After she arrived in Miami for Swim Week, Sims participated in another round of Sofwave treatments during SI Swimsuit’s runway fitting and spa event on Thursday, May 28. She also opted to receive PureImpact VIP, Sofwave’s muscle stimulation device that strengthens, tones and firms muscles using propriety PlyoPulse™ technology. In just a 30-minute session, the treatment mimics functional exercise while activating up to six muscle groups. While you sit back in relax, your muscles think you’re in the gym!

Ultimately, Sims recommends both Sofwave and PureImpact VIP to anyone looking for a quick, rejuvenating treatment that doesn’t require frequent trips to a provider.

“I was surprised by how comfortable it was compared to some other treatments I’ve tried,” she says. “It’s FDA-cleared for skin tightening and lifting, and I love that it’s a low-maintenance treatment. My provider recommended only two treatments per year. For anyone looking for a non-invasive option with little to no downtime, it’s definitely worth considering.”

Learn more about Sofwave, the very first aesthetic device partner of SI Swimsuit, here.

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