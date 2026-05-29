Exclusive Scenes From SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week Runway Show Fitting

It’s gearing up to be an incredibly exciting weekend in Miami! Yesterday, Thursday, May 28, SI Swimsuit models enjoyed beauty treatments and exclusive spa experiences while also getting fitted for the suits they will wear while strutting the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach on Saturday.

During yesterday’s festivities, Sofwave was on hand for face and body treatments using the brand’s non-invasive ultrasound technology. Additionally, Radiesse offered mini facials, while Dolce Glow provided spray tans and Sally Hansen set up a manicure bar for models. Plus, beauty brands like Kérastase, Hawaiian Tropic, Scott Barnes Cosmetics, YSE Beauty and First Aid Beauty gave out free swag to make sure models are looking and feeling their best from the inside out before they step out on the catwalk this weekend. Crocs, Philips Lumea IPL, Roxy and RVCA were a few more brand partners onsite on Thursday, equipping models with everything from beach bags and at-home hair removal devices to swimwear.

Below, check out a few exclusive behind-the-scenes pics, and be sure to shop a few highlights from the SI Swimsuit Swim Week fitting and spa suite.

SI Swimsuit Swim Week fitting and spa | Courtesy of Pavo Productions

Tunde Oyeneyin | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Brooks Nader and Margot Zamet | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Remi Bader | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Jewelry selection | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

First Aid Beauty | Courtesy of Veronica Rossi

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hat | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Swimwear and spa essentials | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Various beauty products | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Sofwave treatments | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

SI Swimsuit glam station | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

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Shop the SI Swimsuit model spa experience

Below, snag some of the swag our brand stars were treated to, from beauty and skincare to technology and more.

Ahead of the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show on Saturday, May 30, find out who is walking the catwalk and how you can follow along with the action.

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