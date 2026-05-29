Exclusive Scenes From SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week Runway Show Fitting
It’s gearing up to be an incredibly exciting weekend in Miami! Yesterday, Thursday, May 28, SI Swimsuit models enjoyed beauty treatments and exclusive spa experiences while also getting fitted for the suits they will wear while strutting the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach on Saturday.
During yesterday’s festivities, Sofwave was on hand for face and body treatments using the brand’s non-invasive ultrasound technology. Additionally, Radiesse offered mini facials, while Dolce Glow provided spray tans and Sally Hansen set up a manicure bar for models. Plus, beauty brands like Kérastase, Hawaiian Tropic, Scott Barnes Cosmetics, YSE Beauty and First Aid Beauty gave out free swag to make sure models are looking and feeling their best from the inside out before they step out on the catwalk this weekend. Crocs, Philips Lumea IPL, Roxy and RVCA were a few more brand partners onsite on Thursday, equipping models with everything from beach bags and at-home hair removal devices to swimwear.
Below, check out a few exclusive behind-the-scenes pics, and be sure to shop a few highlights from the SI Swimsuit Swim Week fitting and spa suite.
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Shop the SI Swimsuit model spa experience
Below, snag some of the swag our brand stars were treated to, from beauty and skincare to technology and more.
- Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil, $39 (kerastase-usa.com)
- Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen C-Spray, $9.99 (target.com)
- Mia Instant Body Glow, $48 (dolceglow.com)
- KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA, $30 (firstaidbeauty.com)
- Insta-Dri Smoothies Limited-Edition Nail Polish Collection, $7.99 (ulta.com)
- Skin Glow SPF 30 Primer, $54 (ysebeauty.com)
- Classic Medium Tote, $59.99 (crocs.com)
- Philips Lumea 9000 Series IPL Hair Removal Device, $579 (amazon.com)
Ahead of the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show on Saturday, May 30, find out who is walking the catwalk and how you can follow along with the action.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.