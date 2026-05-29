How Jena Sims, Katie Austin and More SI Swimsuit Models Are Prepping for the Swim Week Runway

The SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show is one day away, and plenty of our models have been prepping for the occasion all week long. While one rookie opted for a hair refresh ahead of her brand debut on the catwalk, another spent some time in the gym getting a sweat sesh in before stepping out in front of the lights at the W South Beach.

Below, take a look at just a few of the highlights our brand stars shared on Instagram this week leading up to tomorrow’s Swim Week Runway Show—and be sure to check out how to follow along with the action on Saturday, May 30, here.

Jena Sims

Sims, our 2024 Rookie of the Year, is not messing around when it comes to her runway walk this year, particularly because the show will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday, June 9. Yesterday, she posted a reel of herself walking on the treadmill in workout gear, which quickly transitioned to Sims strutting her stuff on the exercise equipment while clad in a bikini, clearly ready for her moment in the spotlight.

Katie Austin

Austin, who is currently six months pregnant, took a moment to joke with her followers about how she is “getting [her] stomach flat” in preparation for the runway. In a video posted to her account on Wednesday, May 27, she showed a pic of herself on the catwalk from a prior year before the camera zoomed out to showcase Austin’s baby bump as she scratched her head.

Bethenny Frankel

After touching down in Miami, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie shared a reel of herself dancing to Sisqo’s “Thong Song” while clad in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cropped hoodie, bikini bottoms and oversized shades. “She’s getting warmed up,” Frankel wrote atop her video in reference to the forthcoming runway event.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Leading up to tomorrow’s runway show, Thumann attended the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night on Wednesday, May 27, which also brought out Camille Kostek, Jocelyn Corona and SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. Read more about the celebration here.

Gabi Moura

Moura, a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue who will hit the runway with the brand for the first time tomorrow, opted for a hair change leading up to Saturday night. Yesterday, she showed off her brand-new bangs on Instagram with a cheeky caption, “hey so i did something,” while crediting her stylist, Carlos Atila.

Penny Lane

Earlier this week, Lane shared a reel of herself hitting the gym with a girlfriend. In the brief clip, her bestie playfully placed a cup on her rear as the three-time SI Swimsuit model performed a series of dumbbell squats.

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