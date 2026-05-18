SI Swimsuit Models Swear by This Skincare Treatment for Getting Red Carpet Ready

Have you ever considered what it takes to get red carpet ready? If you’re an SI Swimsuit model, natural beauty does the heavy lifting, but our 2026 magazine stars enjoyed several luxurious treatments ahead of the red carpet on Thursday, May 14, to get them feeling their best from the inside out.

Prior to showcasing their incredible ensembles on the carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, models experienced Sofwave treatments to help tighten skin and brighten their complexions before getting their red carpet glam done.

Sofwave | Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Sofwave, which is a non-invasive, FDA-approved face and body treatment, uses ultrasound technology to improve the laxity, lift and tone of skin, and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time. Treatments jumpstart the body’s natural healing process thanks to ultrasound technology and heat, which stimulates the body’s natural production of collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin, all of which work toward creating a youthful, model-like glow. Additionally, Sofwave treatments can help lift the eyebrows neck and area under the chin, treat acne scars and more.

Following a treatment, patients can expect to see continued improvement for up to the next 12 weeks. The best part? If you’re booked and busy, no need to worry about regular trips to a provider for frequent touch-ups, as Sofwave results typically last for up to a year.

Sofwave | Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

The results really do speak for themselves where Sofwave treatments are concerned—and if you don’t want to take our word for it, just take a peek at our brand talent’s looks from Thursday’s red carpet event, including our best dressed 2026 SI Swimsuit models. And in case you’ve missed out on any updates from our launch party kick-off, we’ve got you covered. Check out what our cover models, including Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English wore for the occasion, along with some exclusive photos from the VIP after-party here. Plus, find SI Swimsuit models and Baywatch costars Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne posing for photographers together and chatting about their roles in the forthcoming Fox reboot here.

Following Thursday’s red carpet event, 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue launch week festivities continued on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, with the SI Swimsuit Social Club, which was held at New York’s Spring Place, located at 6 St. Johns Ln., New York, N.Y.

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