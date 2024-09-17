Ashley Graham Reveals How Her Relationship With Her Body Has Changed Postpartum
Since becoming a first-time mom in 2020, Ashley Graham is the first to admit that her relationship with her body has gone through a few changes. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model and her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin, welcomed their son Isaac that year, followed by twins Roman and Malachi in early 2022.
The 36-year-old model and body confidence advocate opened up about how she’s dealt with the changes in her body postpartum on an Instagram story earlier today, followed by a fan prompting her to share “when/what made [her] start feeling comfortable with [her] body after [her] babies.”
“This is a very big and complicated question and answer because it’s still ongoing,” Graham stated from a makeup chair. “ ... I have to say, my body has completely changed. I had no idea how much it was going to change and so drastically, and it’s just a different body now and I’ve had to learn how to accept it, I’ve had to learn how to talk different to it, I’ve had to learn how to dress it differently, but I’m still proud of it and I’m still so happy that I’m so strong.”
Graham, who is also an author and television cohost, regularly uses her platforms to speak out on similar topics related to motherhood. She recently chatted with Well+Good about how her fitness routine has changed since becoming a working mom of three. Read more about her relatable priorities where health and wellness are concerned here.